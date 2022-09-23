Mercedes-Benz Trucks Presents eActros LongHaul Prototype at IAA Transportation 2022

More on this:

1 Mercedes-Benz eActros Now Approved as a Truck-and-Trailer Combo

2 Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Fuel-Cell Truck Received Approval for Use on Public Roads

3 eActros Truck Is Finally Ready for Mass Production, Latest Tests in the Alps Can Prove It

4 Mercedes-Benz Powertrain Plants to Focus on Advancing All-Electric Drive Systems

5 Mercedes-Benz Soon to Start Production of Another Electric Truck, the eEconic