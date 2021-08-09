Mercedes-Benz to Offer an SL Sports Cars Feast at the Pebble Beach This Weekend

After a one-year hiatus, the finest cars will soon make an appearance at Pebble Beach Golf Club in Northern California. For its 70th edition, the event will feature the most unique and outstanding classics in motoring history. Among them, Mercedes will bring a piece of its SL history, having several models on display for visitors.
Examples of several generations of these fascinating sports cars will be on display ranging from the 300 SL racing sports car from 1952 and the legendary 300 SL Roadster from 1957 to an SL 55 AMG of 2003.
This year's brand participation in the event is not random. For those who might not know, the birth of Mercedes-Benz sports cars is linked to the U.S. Back in 1953, Max Hoffman, the brand's importer for the eastern U.S., was convinced that a sports car from Mercedes-Benz would be successful on the American market. So he traveled to Germany to pitch his plan to expand the model lineup.
Following several debates, the 190 SL (W 121) and the 300 SL were born (W 198). At the time, Hoffman was correct. More than 85% of the 996 300 SL Coupés made in the following years were shipped to the U.S. Mercedes-Benz shipped more than half of its 300 SLs to North America during its entire production run.
Now, each year, some of the best-kept models make an appearance at Pebble Beach. For the 70th edition, the German brand will bring a 300 SL racing sports car (W 194) #5 drove by racing driver Rudolf Caracciola in the 1952 Mille Miglia, in which he finished fourth.
A 300 SL (W 194) #11 will also be on display, a racing prototype further developed for the 1953 season. The feast will be completed by the roadster version of the 300 SL, the 280 SL "pagoda," and a 380 SL (R 107) from 1982.
Lastly, there will be an SL 500 (R 129) "Silver Arrow Edition," a model specially made for the U.S., and an SL 55 AMG (R 230) from 2003.
During Monterey Car Week, Mercedes-Benz will not be the only brand displaying rare classics. Several fans of the brand will show off models from their personal collections. Visitors will be able to admire the finest cars between August 12th and August 15th.
