Mercedes-Benz To Integrate More Sustainable Aluminum Into Its Vehicles Starting This Year

The automotive industry is placing significant emphasis on sustainability in the production process and along the entire supply chain. To keep up with the move, Mercedes-Benz will integrate aluminum with almost 70% CO2 reduction (compared to the European average) into its vehicles' series production.
The German automaker aims to make its fleet of new vehicles fully carbon-neutral by 2039. Specifically, the company is focusing on preserving resources and reducing CO2 emissions. It follows a "Design for Environment" approach – the goal is to introduce more sustainable material technologies and circularity. To this end, in 2020, the company sent out an ambition letter to suppliers of production materials that informed them of its intention, as well as established approval to continue to award contracts. Suppliers representing almost 90% of Mercedes-Benz's annual purchasing volume signed the letter.
Late last year, Mercedes-Benz announced a technology partnership with aluminum producer Hydro to develop a technology roadmap that minimizes carbon emissions in the aluminum supply. Hydro is committed to leading the way toward a more sustainable future by providing innovative and efficient solutions – the company owns and operates various businesses in the aluminum and metal recycling industry, as well as in energy and renewables.
As part of the company's Ambition 2039, the partnership with Hydro aims to integrate aluminum with a carbon footprint reduced by 90% compared to the European average into Mercedes-Benz vehicles by the decade's end. Mercedes-Benz is ensuring it responsibly sources aluminum by adhering to the standard of the ASI (Aluminum Stewardship Initiative). Furthermore, the automaker wants to increase the share of recycled materials in passenger cars to an average of 40%.
A few months after the partnership's announcement, Mercedes-Benz is back to present the first results. The two companies have explored the use of low-carbon aluminum with a minimum 25% share of post-consumer scrap. The tests turned out successful, so Mercedes-Benz is taking the next step of integrating structural cast components made from more sustainable metal into series production in 2023. To be precise, the aluminum boasts a carbon footprint of 2.8 kg CO2 per kg of aluminum. This change in the vehicle's production leads to the 70% CO2 reduction.
So, what are the next steps? Hydro will supply more CO2-reduced aluminum with a post-consumer scrap content of at least 25% at the Mercedes-Benz plant Untertürkheim. Hydro's aluminum represents about 60% of the total aluminum of the alloy type used at the foundry.
The material is then molded into a variety of components, such as safety-relevant parts like the shock towers for the S-Class, E-Class, GLC, C-Class, EQS, and EQE models. The latter vehicle is also fitted with longitudinal members made of low CO2 aluminum. Moreover, the automaker will use the materials for other parts, such as the support frame for the electric powertrain and the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) vehicle platform.
