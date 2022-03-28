Mercedes-Benz Teases All-New T-Class, It Will Be Revealed Next Month

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will reveal the T-Class later this year, on April 26, 2022, on its Mercedes me online platform. The model is described as being completely new, and it will be a small van in the premium segment that will be offered both to families and leisure enthusiasts.
With this announcement, Mercedes-Benz also published a teaser image of its upcoming model. We already knew that it would have this name, as well as the fact that the German marque will offer a version of it that will be meant for freight, but the latter will not be called T-Class.
Other official information on the topic involves the presence of sliding doors, as well as a spacious and variable interior. The latter two elements were essential for any MPV, and minivans of the past were all with at least one sliding door under their belt. The segment of the private small van is not getting a revolution with the introduction of this new model, but there is no need or point in a revolution in that class.
Mercedes-Benz also refers to the T-Class as an "attractive model for entry into the Mercedes world – for all those who need plenty of space, but still want to drive a vehicle with compact outer dimensions." In other words, this vehicle will effectively replace the Citan Traveliner, which was the most affordable Mercedes-Benz in its day.
The explanation for the affordability of a vehicle that could do so many things is simple, as the T-Class is built on a platform that the German marque borrowed from its French partners at Renault. We are referring to the Kangoo, which received its third generation in late 2020, and all accounts point to the fact that the T-Class will be to the new Kangoo what the Citan was to the old one.
It is that simple, and it makes sense if you think about it. It will have certain touches from Mercedes-Benz, though, but it will not be an entirely different vehicle from the equivalent Kangoo.
Sorry to disappoint if you dreamt of getting an affordable Mercedes-Benz small van with a dedicated platform just for it. The latter would never happen, because it would ruin any chance of a profit for its manufacturer.
