Mercedes-Benz SL: Six Decades of History Poured Into Miniature Classic Models

The Mercedes-Benz SL legacy began in 1954 with the 300 SL, which introduced the famous "Gullwing" doors and kickstarted the SL line. Since then, the company has continued to roll out sports cars that combine elegance and speed in a single package. 8 photos



Miniatures are available at the Mercedes-Benz Classic Shop



A 1:24 scale of the



While there is a wide range of SL models accessible to buyers, enthusiasts will also find the R 231 series in the collection, which is available in smaller formats, particularly sized at 1:38 and 1:43. Plus, there's a 1:38 scale version of the trailer set, which includes a G-Class, trailer, and SL Gullwing.



In addition to these detailed miniature cars, the shop includes workshop manuals for the 300 SL (W 198) and reproductions of operating manuals for different SL sports cars such as the 190 SL (W 121), as well as the 107 model series for SL Roadsters and SLC Coupés.



These manuals provide an in-depth look into the history of each Mercedes-Benz SL from the perspective of skilled mechanics. The prices can range from €34.90 / $42.51 to €149.90/$182.64.



Don't be surprised to also find accessories such as wine bottle stoppers in the shape of the shift lever knob from the 300 SL Coupé (each priced at €14.90/$18.16) and ballpoint pens which play the original engine sound of the iconic sports car with just a click (€12.90/$15.72).



