Mercedes-Benz Sends The New Sprinter Minibus Out For Testing

4 Jun 2018, 12:11 UTC ·
by
Back in February, Mercedes-Benz introduced the new generation of the Sprinter, a van the carmaker calls the world's first fully connected van. Now, the minibus variant of the Sprinter is in the works.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus
Mercedes released on Monday the first two photos of the yet unnamed model, still wearing camouflage and rolling down a street in Dortmund, Germany. The people mover is in the initial phase of testing in real traffic utilization conditions.

Mercedes says the new minibus would make use of the entire advancements achieved with the Sprinter. That means it will also make use of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience system (MBUX), debuted at CES in Las Vegas and introduced at the beginning of February on the new A-Class.

Engine wise, it is very likely the minibuses would borrow the power plants used on the regular vans. In Germany, the Sprinter is available with a choice of two engines: a segment-only 3.0-liter V6 developing 190 hp, and a four-cylinder 2.1-liter with three different outputs: 114 hp, 163 hp or 177 hp.

An electric version is planned to be added to the range next year, and it would be offered with two battery options: a 41-kWh pack that allow for a range of up to 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) and a 55-kWh battery that allows for up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) of range.

The design of the new minibus is taken, obviously, from the Sprinter, but the doors fitted on it come from the Sprinter City model series. As seen on this version here, the doors are larger.

The new minibus will likely take some cues from the Sprinter City 77 which it will be probably replace. The 77 is capable of carrying 40 passengers in a certain configuration.

There is no official release date for the new minibus, but the German carmaker says "we should not be waiting too long” until the van is revealed.
