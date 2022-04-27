Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLC Over Headlight Moisture Ingress

Back in June 2021, Mercedes-Benz was informed of a GLC with bad lights. Further analysis indicated that the sealing plugs in the connector housing were not properly installed, prompting an in-depth investigation.
All plant vehicles were inspected as a precautionary measure, and furthermore, all wiring harnesses were inspected. Mercedes-Benz discovered other crossovers with moisture ingress, then initiated a root cause analysis with the supplier. DAS Draxlmaier Automotivsysteme and the automaker determined that a safety risk cannot be ruled out because an electrical connection that isn’t sealed properly results in headlight failure.
The attached report gingerly mentions that “a change in the production procedure of our supplier ensures that this issue can no longer occur from July 2021 onwards.” In other words, Mercedes and Draxlmaier knew of the consequences long before they issued the recall we’re covering today.
129 examples of the 2021 model year GLC are called back, split between 82 units of the GLC 300 4Matic, 29 units of the GLC 300, 11 units of the GLC 43 4Matic, 6 units of the GLC 63 4Matic, and 1 unit of the GLC 63 S 4Matic. These vehicles were produced between May 2021 and June 2021.
Two part numbers are listed, namely A0525456026 for non-LED headlight plug connectors and A0525455626 for LED headlight plug connectors. Dealers have been informed of the recall, but owners will have to wait until June 14th to receive their envelopes. Dealerships will inspect and replace the headlight sealing plugs, as necessary, at no cost to the affected customers.
Codenamed X253, the compact luxury crossover that replaces the GLK will be heading to greener pastures. Merc is currently developing the second-generation GLC on the second-generation MRA platform that also underpins the C-Class, which is exclusively offered with four-pot engines.
Speaking of which, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 that was unveiled mere hours ago is packing 402 horsepower (408 ps) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement and mild-hybrid assistance. Punchier than the SL 43, this fellow is rocking a Formula 1-derived electric turbo.
The attached report gingerly mentions that “a change in the production procedure of our supplier ensures that this issue can no longer occur from July 2021 onwards.” In other words, Mercedes and Draxlmaier knew of the consequences long before they issued the recall we’re covering today.
129 examples of the 2021 model year GLC are called back, split between 82 units of the GLC 300 4Matic, 29 units of the GLC 300, 11 units of the GLC 43 4Matic, 6 units of the GLC 63 4Matic, and 1 unit of the GLC 63 S 4Matic. These vehicles were produced between May 2021 and June 2021.
Two part numbers are listed, namely A0525456026 for non-LED headlight plug connectors and A0525455626 for LED headlight plug connectors. Dealers have been informed of the recall, but owners will have to wait until June 14th to receive their envelopes. Dealerships will inspect and replace the headlight sealing plugs, as necessary, at no cost to the affected customers.
Codenamed X253, the compact luxury crossover that replaces the GLK will be heading to greener pastures. Merc is currently developing the second-generation GLC on the second-generation MRA platform that also underpins the C-Class, which is exclusively offered with four-pot engines.
Speaking of which, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 that was unveiled mere hours ago is packing 402 horsepower (408 ps) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement and mild-hybrid assistance. Punchier than the SL 43, this fellow is rocking a Formula 1-derived electric turbo.