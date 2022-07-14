Mercedes-Benz Recalls EQS Vehicles Over Towing Eye Thread Point Issue

Bikeshedding is a very interesting principle, a metaphor that perfectly illustrates Cyril Northcote Parkinson’s Law of Triviality. A committee whose job is to approve plans for a nuclear power plant is prone to spend the majority of its allocated time on the most unimportant of details, including the materials used for the bikeshed, rather than focusing on the design of the reactor and other important stuff like safety systems.

17 photos