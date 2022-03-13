Mercedes-Benz Recalls 44,000 Vans Over Two Major Issues

Previously called back due to rollaway risk and incorrect gross vehicle weight rating labels, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for the U.S. market has been recalled once again. On this occasion, the German automaker from Stuttgart is blaming the supplier for an incorrectly assembled torsion bar.
MBAG was informed by the supplier about a possible production error on June 23rd, 2021. Remedial measures were subsequently implemented, including quarantine of the potentially affected vehicles. Merc also launched an investigation to evaluate the safety risks associated with the incorrectly assembled torsion bar. Come October 2021, engineers determined that a failure may occur between the linkage and torsion bar.
Such a failure would cause the light commercial vehicle to tilt more outward while cornering, which is pretty darn scary in a van. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the shim on the rear torsion bar was incorrectly installed between the nut and the torsion bar rather than between the ball stud and the torsion bar.”
A grand total of 2,153 vehicles produced for the 2021 model year are potentially affected. Known customers of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will be notified at the beginning of April, which is rather late if you remember that the supplier implemented revised work instructions in June last year.
And now, here’s the big one: no fewer than 42,132 units of the Mercedes-Benz Metris for the 2017 through 2022 model years are called back due to an insecure connection that may result in a fuel leak. The automaker has been aware of this problem since March 2018, when it received a preliminary evaluation request from the federal watchdog regarding leakage reports.
Vehicles affected by this condition were produced between March 15th, 2017, and December 10th, 2021. Dealers have been instructed to check the correct mounting of the upper and lower fuel hose connections. If necessary, the service tech will replace the clamps and fuel hose of the Metris van.
Merc admits that “a new process was implemented in the Charleston production plant to verify proper attachment of the upper and lower fuel hose connections and secure installation of the clamps. In November 2021, this production process change was also implemented in the Vitoria production plant.” As mentioned time and again, the German automaker’s woeful quality control doesn’t reflect its promise for the best or nothing.
