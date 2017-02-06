autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Launches Two Special Editions of the SLC and SL

 
6 Feb 2017
by
Special editions are like fashion trends. Love it or hate it, this kind of thing happens very often in the automotive world. And unfortunately too often, a special edition isn’t as special as some would think it is.
The Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class is a prime example of what I’m on about. In the three-pointed star’s own words, here’s how the cookie crumbles: “Whether with an entry-level engine, diesel drive or as a Mercedes-AMG top-of-the-line model.” With this choice of words, Mercedes-Benz is referring to the availability of the RedArt Edition for all SLC models, which range from the 180 to the AMG-ified 43.

How is that special? Sure this is a loose term, but car people know what I’m on about. After all, we speak the same language and we bow to the same god. If I’m to enter my full-on nitpicker mode, the red detailing on the gills, as well as on the front and rear valance panels are plain gaudy. The interior doesn’t look half bad, though.

In stark contrast to the showoffery SLC RedArt Edition, the SL-Class in designo Editon flavor is a proper exercise in distinctiveness. The engine lineup, which starts with the twin-turbocharged V6 from the range-topping SLC, is special enough, but the visuals are the real party piece. The metallic finish of the brilliant blue paint job, the 10-spoke AMG forged wheels, the chrome flics in the front apron, and the subtle designo badges make this SL stand out from the crowd.

The interior offers even more pizzazz thanks to porcelain-and-black designo Nappa leather with an exclusive layout, Dinamica-wrapped roof liner, white seat belts, and matching ambient lighting. Even the steering wheel features a two-tone character, matching the cabin like a hand in glove. The piano lacquer champagne white leather Direct Select gear lever mirrors is another highlight of the interior.

The RedArt end designo editions don’t come cheap, though. In its domestic market, the SLC 180 RedArt Edition goes for 38,853.50 euros. By comparison, the regular SLC 180 costs 34,926.50 euros. In the SL’s case, the difference is more substantial: 117,107.90 euros vs. 99,097.25 euros. Both special editions are now available to order, with the European market launch set for April.
