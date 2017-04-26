Mercedes-Benz Integrates Google Home And Amazon Alexa In MY2016 Cars And Above

American
clients of Mercedes-Benz
cars starting with the 2016 model year now benefit from support for the Google Home and Amazon Alexa
assistants.
The mentioned home assistants work with voice controls, and are a part of the Internet of Things (IoT) world. Mercedes-Benz has devised a secure way to connect those assistants to vehicles
used in the real world to enable new options for the customers who own both devices.
Various functions of the Mercedes-Benz
models that are compatible with the system will be accessed from a user’s home, only by voice commands.
An example involves starting the engine of the car, or locking the doors. Customers can also find the GPS position of the vehicle and get it on their phone.
The command for starting the car will be the following: “Ok, Google, tell Mercedes me to start my car
.” That voice command will lead to starting the vehicle selected by the user in the menu of the app
that was paired with the automobile and the home assistant.
The seemingly complicated command allows people to avoid starting the engine from a random voice heard in a song or on TV, but that is not ruled out if someone plays a prank with home IoT voice-operated units once this system becomes popular.
Users will get to change some functions and controls, so they will still have additional monitoring and safety for their systems.
It is important to write that European
clients will also benefit from these extra functionalities in a few months from now. On top of the home assistant from Google or Amazon
, a 2016 or 2017 model year Mercedes-Benz, and the matching app, clients still need a few extra things to make all of those work together.
The client will need an active Mercedes me account, which must be matched with an active mbrace subscription. These are not expensive for someone who affords a 2016 or newer car from this marque, so there are no worries for its customers.