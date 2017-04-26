autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Integrates Google Home And Amazon Alexa In MY2016 Cars And Above

 
26 Apr 2017, 11:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
American clients of Mercedes-Benz cars starting with the 2016 model year now benefit from support for the Google Home and Amazon Alexa assistants.
The mentioned home assistants work with voice controls, and are a part of the Internet of Things (IoT) world. Mercedes-Benz has devised a secure way to connect those assistants to vehicles used in the real world to enable new options for the customers who own both devices.

Various functions of the Mercedes-Benz models that are compatible with the system will be accessed from a user’s home, only by voice commands.

An example involves starting the engine of the car, or locking the doors. Customers can also find the GPS position of the vehicle and get it on their phone.

The command for starting the car will be the following: “Ok, Google, tell Mercedes me to start my car.” That voice command will lead to starting the vehicle selected by the user in the menu of the app that was paired with the automobile and the home assistant.

The seemingly complicated command allows people to avoid starting the engine from a random voice heard in a song or on TV, but that is not ruled out if someone plays a prank with home IoT voice-operated units once this system becomes popular.

Users will get to change some functions and controls, so they will still have additional monitoring and safety for their systems.

It is important to write that European clients will also benefit from these extra functionalities in a few months from now. On top of the home assistant from Google or Amazon, a 2016 or 2017 model year Mercedes-Benz, and the matching app, clients still need a few extra things to make all of those work together.

The client will need an active Mercedes me account, which must be matched with an active mbrace subscription. These are not expensive for someone who affords a 2016 or newer car from this marque, so there are no worries for its customers.
Mercedes-Benz Amazon Alexa Amazon Google Home apps apps for cars USA
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our Mercedes-Benz Testdrives:

MERCEDES-BENZ CLA77
MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG 4Matic88
MERCEDES-BENZ GL63 AMG77
MERCEDES-BENZ SL63 AMG 91
MERCEDES-BENZ G500 Cabriolet73
MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG 80
MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG Roadster90
MERCEDES-BENZ ML35075
MERCEDES-BENZ E 350 CDI Coupe 74
MERCEDES-BENZ C 200 CGI 71