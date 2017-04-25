autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Has Many More Cars Coming, Some Models Will Get The Axe

 
25 Apr 2017, 8:50 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-Benz is going through a process that has the goal of renewing the portfolio and increasing sales.
The German brand’s representatives say that new products are more relevant than ever before, but they need to be supported with adequate marketing, and a strong dealer network with good after sales performance will need to keep the name of the automaker high in the car industry.

You might expect the marque to enter new areas in an attempt to cover all possible areas of the premium car segment, and some think that the launch of a pick-up truck is an example of this phenomenon.

However, the three-pointed star will not enter all of the available niches in the market, said its representative in an interview with the Australians at CarAdvice.

The statement comes from Britta Seeger, the head of marketing and sales for Mercedes-Benz, and she emphasized the fact that the most important thing for Mercedes-Benz is to maintain its premium status.

Instead of senselessly launching new products to cover niches that people did not know existed, the company will cut models that are not reaching subjective expectations regarding sales. The R-Class, an MPV that did not get as many clients as expected, was provided as an example.

Therefore, the brand will not invest in a product that risks a poor reception on the market. If we were to speculate on what Mercedes-Benz might cut from its current line-up, the B-Class is one of the possibilities.

The market received the compact MPV with open arms at the time of launch and in the years that have passed since its debut, and it even exceeded the results of volume MPVs, but few improvements have been added to the range. Meanwhile, its smaller brother, the A-Class, is preparing to receive a new generation.

With that in mind, we should wonder why the B-Class has not been spied while testing its successor, when the current model was launched before the ongoing A-Class. The difference could be a hint that Daimler’s premium division is considering axing the B-Class from the lineup once the current model ends its production cycle.
