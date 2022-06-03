Mercedes-Benz Giving Its Dullest Car a Nip and Tuck, You Know the Model, Don't You?

Right off the bat, let’s clarify something: dull doesn’t mean bad, or unpopular. And with that off our chest, let’s move on to the actual vehicle, which does its job at keeping the minivan alive.
It is the B-Class, Mercedes-Benz’s rival to the likes of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, which is getting ready for a mid-cycle refresh, about three years after production of the third generation commenced.
Don’t look for any drastic updates, as the premium subcompact minivan from the Stuttgart company will follow in the footsteps of its platform sharing sibling, the A-Class. Changes will include a new face, with a different grille understood to have a single horizontal bar in the middle. The bumper will also be new, and so will the headlights.
Partially sitting under wraps, just like the front end, the rear will feature new taillights, with different graphics, and a fresh diffuser, likely with fake trim for the exhaust tips. If this is the final production bumper that we’re looking at, then it looks identical to the one equipping the current B-Class, from the positioning of the reflectors, to the parking sensors. The tailgate-mounted spoiler hasn’t been touched at all.
It's been rumored that a new steering wheel, and a redesigned center console will be part of the makeover in the cabin, together perhaps with new software for the infotainment system, and digital dials. However, there’s no way of knowing yet, so we’ll take them, or at least the former two, with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Details surrounding the engine lineup are still unknown, yet in all likelihood, Mercedes will offer the same units, some of which might be updated to emit less CO2. We will find out everything there is to know about the facelifted B-Class when it premieres, probably before the end of the year.
