Mercedes-Benz EQS U.S. Pricing Suggests EV-ICE Parity May Already Be Here

Well, the range problem seems to be all but solved as some EVs can cover the daily needs of more than 99% of the people on a single charge (and the upcoming Lucid Air should make that 99.99%). There is still the small issue of road trips, but if you're willing to make the trip just as important as the destination, then that's also a completely solvable problem with just a little bit of planning and patience.
Now, as far as pricing goes, EVs still tend to be more expensive. Granted, they don't do it as much as they did in the past - though you wouldn't say that if you looked at the Honda e, for example - yet there is still a premium to be paid. You may have heard the term "parity" used in connection with ICE Vs EV prices. We've seen multiple timelines when that might happen launched by different companies and specialists alike, but we're here to tell you that, at least as far as Mercedes-Benz is concerned, that moment might be now.
The German carmaker has just announced the prices for its all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS, and the EV starts off at $7,490 below the entry-level Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Who needs parity when you can have cheaper EVs?
people comparing them back-to-back and, even though the EQS doesn't win in every category, it's still good enough to come away as the recommended choice as far as some reviewers are concerned.
Unfortunately, being $7,490 more affordable than the S-Class still puts it in the "out of reach" category for most people since that translates into a starting price of $102,310 (not including a $1,050 destination fee). However, Mercedes-Benz promises buyers will get a lot for the money, which is probably what makes Daimler CEO Ola Källenius so confident the EQS is going to be a success in the States.
The base EQS model is the 450+ in Premium trim and comes with a bunch of embedded tech, though the glorious 56" Hyperscreen display is not part of it. Still, perhaps the most important part is the quality guarantee associated with the Mercedes-Benz name, as well as the very promising maximum range ratings the EQS has received so far from the European regulators.
There are two powertrain options (the single-motor 450+ and the dual-motor 580 4MATIC) and three trim levels (Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle) all ranging in price from the $102,310 we already mentioned to $125,310 for the EQS 580 4MATIC Pinnacle, with various stop gaps in between.
All versions come standard with the Burmester® Surround Sound System, one of the best you'll find in any vehicle out there, and two years of unlimited free DC charging through the growing Electrify America network. We're still waiting for the EPA's range ratings for the EQS, but if they're anything close to those of the WLTP cycle - which puts the most efficient EQS at 487 miles (784 kilometers) - then we might be looking at a serious contender on the EV market. It may lack the sportiness of the Porsche Taycan or the raw acceleration of the Tesla Model S, but both of those cars also lack one important thing: the Mercedes-Benz badge. And that's one thing you don't want to underestimate.
