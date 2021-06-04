Mercedes-Benz EQS Flew a Bit Over Stuttgart, Had Some Help

Back in April of this year, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz pulled the wraps off the EQS, the luxurious all-electric equivalent to the S-Class and the newest member of the EQ lineup. Set for release on the market for next year, the car is already stealing all the attention in Stuttgart—not on the road, but in the sky.
The carmaker's hometown will be hosting the MercedesCup tennis tournament as of Monday, June 7. After a one-year absence caused by the health crisis, the event returns with the carmaker as title sponsor as usual.
Some of the greatest up-and-coming names of the sport will take part, including Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Jan-Lennard Struff, or Felix Auger-Aliassime. As usual when it comes to tennis, the stakes are very high, both in terms of points in the standings and prizes offered to the winners.
The most insane of the winnings on the table for whoever will come out on top is the EQS itself. Mercedes will throw one of these exciting cars in there for the best player, but that’s not even the most spectacular thing about this.
To transport the EQS on location at the TC Weissenhof, where the event is scheduled to take place, Mercedes chose to move it, at least partially, by air, dangling it in a special harness underneath the mighty arm of a crane.
The stunt was required for the car to be lowered inside one of the tennis courts, and was too good of a moment for Mercedes to pass. So the carmaker took a bunch of photos of the event and shared them with us—check the gallery above for more details.
We’re not provided any info on how high the car was in the air, or for how long, but it must have been an impressive sight for the people of Stuttgart. One the road-going EQS will probably never be able to match.
Some of the greatest up-and-coming names of the sport will take part, including Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Jan-Lennard Struff, or Felix Auger-Aliassime. As usual when it comes to tennis, the stakes are very high, both in terms of points in the standings and prizes offered to the winners.
The most insane of the winnings on the table for whoever will come out on top is the EQS itself. Mercedes will throw one of these exciting cars in there for the best player, but that’s not even the most spectacular thing about this.
To transport the EQS on location at the TC Weissenhof, where the event is scheduled to take place, Mercedes chose to move it, at least partially, by air, dangling it in a special harness underneath the mighty arm of a crane.
The stunt was required for the car to be lowered inside one of the tennis courts, and was too good of a moment for Mercedes to pass. So the carmaker took a bunch of photos of the event and shared them with us—check the gallery above for more details.
We’re not provided any info on how high the car was in the air, or for how long, but it must have been an impressive sight for the people of Stuttgart. One the road-going EQS will probably never be able to match.