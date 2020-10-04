Mercedes-Benz EQ eScooter Rolls Out With 25-Kilometer Range

The Taycan EV Outsold Porsche Sedans, Coupes Last Quarter in the U.S.

Mercedes is a byword for luxury, excellence, and a few other grand words depending on who you ask. The three-pointed star , however, is now involved in the e-scooter segment as well thanks to the know-how of a Swiss company. 6 photos



Micro Mobility Systems AG is how the partner that manufactures the EQ eScooter is called, and if the exterior design looks familiar, that’s because the German automaker has teased a prototype last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Before we go into the technical details, let’s find out why Mercedes has entered this business even though more profits are to be made from building and servicing cars.Allowed on German roads since June 2019, electric scooters “are the perfect way to cover short distances quickly and without harming the environment. Specifically designed for the first or last mile,” the eScooter “is the perfect companion for those wanting flexible mobility solutions."Reading between the lines, Mercedes knows there’s potential in this segment but didn’t want to go all out with an in-house design produced at a Mercedes plant because that would’ve cost too much given the relatively low demand for these vehicles. By partnering with Micro, the German automaker is keeping costs under control while attracting new customers with little in the way of marketing.Developed from high-quality materials and featuring state-of-the-art components, the eScooter weighs 13.5 kilograms (approximately 30 pounds) and comes with a 7.8-Ah battery with LG cells. The electric motor driving the rear wheel has a nominal rating of 250 Watts and peaks at 500 Watts, translating to a top speed of 20 km/h (12.4 mph). Range? That would be 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) at most.As opposed to most e-scooters in the market, the Micro-Mercedes newcomer has dual-wheel suspension and 20-centimeter rubber in diameter for maximum ride comfort on uneven surfaces. Designed to handle more than 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) before it becomes obsolete and needs replacing, the eScooter also folds to be easily transported in a bus, train, or your personal car.“Why does it have a license plate, though?” Well, German legislation mandates a license plate for this type of vehicle as well as an operating license known as ABE. Statutory liability insurance is also required by law to ride on public roads.

