Mercedes-Benz Demonstrates Automated Valet Parking Tech With Bosch, It Just Works

Mercedes-Benz is stepping up its self-driving car game one step after the other. The latest move involves showcasing an automated valet parking system developed with Bosch. It has been demonstrated in real life at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles, and it looks like the start of an interesting bit of technology.
Imagine driving up to a place that has embedded the automated valet parking technology in a vehicle that has everything it needs to drive itself through parking lots and even adjacent spaces. All you need to do is reach the dedicated drop-off spot, and then select the automated parking valet system to do the rest.
Unlike other automated parking systems, this one does not need a driver inside the vehicle, so you will have to step out. Your passengers will have to do the same, and it would be wise to take out your luggage as well. From there, you can “tell” the vehicle that you are ready for it to leave and park itself through the Mercedes me app.
Mercedes-Benz calls the technology Intelligent Park Pilot (they write it in full caps, though), and it has been demonstrated on an EQS. However, the tech is not standard on the EQS, and the parking lot that works with this system needs to have a specially designed system from Bosch to make things happen. Once those two conditions are met, the system should work without a hitch.
As you may have observed, LTE and 3G data signals get dangerously low in parking garages, especially in underground structures, while GPS or radio connectivity is also an issue in situations like these. That is the reason such services are not possible without the help of additional installed infrastructure.
The first demonstration was conducted in conjunction with the InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles Hotel, which has 889 rooms available.
Once the hotel guests decide to leave, all they need to do is use the app to instruct the vehicle to return in front of the hotel at the designated pick-up spot. Sounds like the future, right? Well, wealthy people have had this, and still have this, if they have a car with a chauffeur.
If you fear that this service will lead to the elimination of parking valets, do not worry, as Mercedes-Benz notes that people will still be required to plug EVs and PHEVs into charging stations, wash them if desired, as well as maintain the systems that make this service possible.
We should also note that few people might get this system anyway, so it will take at least a decade, to be optimistic, until this becomes even close to being mainstream. To be fair, we may be wrong on this, so do not bet money on it happening or not happening.
Mercedes-Benz describes it as being a step in the direction of fully automated driving, which is true, but the company will still need several government approvals in multiple countries before offering such a service.
