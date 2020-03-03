Why Settle For a Boring Garage When You Can Have a Private Supercar Showroom?

5 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Struggles to Hide Its New Front and Rear

3 Mercedes-Benz Teases Three New Plug-In Hybrids: the GLA, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake

2 Volvo EVs to Include All-New C40 in 2021, XC100 in 2023

1 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Unwrapped, Coming to the U.S. in Electrified Form

More on this:

Mercedes-Benz Cars Get Crime Protection, Repo Men Are in for a Hard Time

Taking advantage of the launch of the facelifted E-Class, Mercedes-Benz announced it too joins the party of carmakers offering anti-theft and anti-vandalism protection for its cars through a bundle it calls Urban Guard. 88 photos



But what is Urban Guard?



According to



Urban Guard offers all-round monitoring of the vehicle once its parked. If it detects someone is trying to break-in, or driving away with the car, or trying to tow it away, the driver is notified on his smartphone.



There will be two versions of the Urban Guard available for Mercedes customers: Vehicle Protection and Vehicle Protection Plus. The former comprises an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection, alarm siren, interior monitoring, and parking collision detection. The latter adds to all that vehicle tracking in case of theft.



The alarm system works like all others of its kind, and is triggered once the car detects someone is trying to break in. The tow protection kicks in once a change in the car’s position is detected, and issues visual and audio warnings.



In the case of interior monitoring, the alarm triggers once motion is detected in the parked and armed vehicle.



The tracking feature offered on the Plus allows locating the car after it was stolen, even if the thief manages somehow to deactivate the car’s tracking function. To be deployed at first on the new E-Class once it hits the market, Urban Guard will then expand to other vehicles in the Germans’ stables, and some of its features will also be available to download and activate on cars that have already rolled off assembly lines.But what is Urban Guard?According to Mercedes-Benz , it is the “Intelligent interlinking of hardware and digital solutions for protection against crime.” That means a series of sensors and programs working together with a mobile app (in this case Mercedes me) to detect and inform the owner about whatever shady things take place in or around the car.Urban Guard offers all-round monitoring of the vehicle once its parked. If it detects someone is trying to break-in, or driving away with the car, or trying to tow it away, the driver is notified on his smartphone.There will be two versions of the Urban Guard available for Mercedes customers: Vehicle Protection and Vehicle Protection Plus. The former comprises an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection, alarm siren, interior monitoring, and parking collision detection. The latter adds to all that vehicle tracking in case of theft.The alarm system works like all others of its kind, and is triggered once the car detects someone is trying to break in. The tow protection kicks in once a change in the car’s position is detected, and issues visual and audio warnings.In the case of interior monitoring, the alarm triggers once motion is detected in the parked and armed vehicle.The tracking feature offered on the Plus allows locating the car after it was stolen, even if the thief manages somehow to deactivate the car’s tracking function.