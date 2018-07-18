Mercedes-Benz Brings Concept EQ on the Grounds of the Carnoustie Open

Linking one's name with major golf competitions is a practice often made by major high-end carmakers. With BMW the absolute leader when it comes to supporting the sport, Mercedes-Benz too tries not to lag behind.

Taking advantage of its partnership with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (The R&A), the carmaker brought to the Highlands its most prized possession, the



“Mercedes-Benz is a long-term supporter of golf and has a strong commitment to the promotion and development of the sport,” said in a statement Martin Slumbers, The R&A CEO.



“We are delighted that Mercedes-Benz, with their drive for innovation, is breaking new ground with regard to sustainability and mobility solutions.”



Part of the new brand for electric mobility, the Concept EQ is the precursor of all-electric cars that will be manufactured by Mercedes.



To be sold under the EQ brand, Mercedes' electric vehicles will start production at the plant in Bremen in 2019. The first model to roll of the assembly lines will be the



The carmaker plans that by 2022 to have electric versions for the entire fleet of models it has in production. The goal is to “offer more than 50 electrified vehicle variants” to its customers, either plug-in hybrids or fully electric. There will also be mild-hybrid variants that will use the new 48-volt-system.



