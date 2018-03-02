Mercedes-Benz Adds More AMG Salt and Pepper to the CLA Shooting Brake

One would say the Mercedes-Benz booth at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is as exciting as they come already. The Stuttgart-based auto giant seems to disagree, and announced a special edition of the CLA that probably no one would notice.

In short, Night Edition means an AMG styling on the exterior, black-white contrasts on the interior and no changes to power plants whatsoever.



The AMG exterior is visible from the get-go, thanks to the special front and rear aprons. 18-inch multi-spoke AMG light alloy-wheels put power to the ground, but those can be swapped for completely black AMG light-alloy wheels.



The overall exterior changes are completed by LED headlamps as standard and an Edition badge on the wing.



On the inside, the black-white contrasts of the Night Edition can be seen all over: on the seat belts, on the seats, on the instrument panel support and arms rests, on the doors and the center console. Black and white is the theme for floor mats and air vents as well.



The Night Edition of the CLA Shooting brake will come in the Mercedes-Benz offering as a separate equipment line, to be priced at 2,650 euros over the price of the Urban trim. For that, you get the Night Edition with the Night Package, which allows for the wheel swap we mentioned earlier.



Coming to the Swiss event in Shooting Brake guise, the Night Edition CLA is the start of a new trend for Mercedes-Benz, which promised Night Edition versions for another three model series of the compact class: B-Class, GLA, and CLA.