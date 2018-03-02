autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz Adds More AMG Salt and Pepper to the CLA Shooting Brake

2 Mar 2018, 9:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
One would say the Mercedes-Benz booth at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is as exciting as they come already. The Stuttgart-based auto giant seems to disagree, and announced a special edition of the CLA that probably no one would notice.
13 photos
Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLASpyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA
Coming to the Swiss event in Shooting Brake guise, the Night Edition CLA is the start of a new trend for Mercedes-Benz, which promised Night Edition versions for another three model series of the compact class: B-Class, GLA, and CLA.

In short, Night Edition means an AMG styling on the exterior, black-white contrasts on the interior and no changes to power plants whatsoever.

The AMG exterior is visible from the get-go, thanks to the special front and rear aprons. 18-inch multi-spoke AMG light alloy-wheels put power to the ground, but those can be swapped for completely black AMG light-alloy wheels.

The overall exterior changes are completed by LED headlamps as standard and an Edition badge on the wing.

On the inside, the black-white contrasts of the Night Edition can be seen all over: on the seat belts, on the seats, on the instrument panel support and arms rests, on the doors and the center console. Black and white is the theme for floor mats and air vents as well.

The Night Edition of the CLA Shooting brake will come in the Mercedes-Benz offering as a separate equipment line, to be priced at 2,650 euros over the price of the Urban trim. For that, you get the Night Edition with the Night Package, which allows for the wheel swap we mentioned earlier.

The Night Edition is a warm-up for the next generation CLA, expected soon as part of the manufacturer’s plans to overhaul its compact class. The new version is likely to be introduced no sooner than 2019, possibly with no shooting brake version, but still with an AMG-one.
mercedes-benz cla 2018 Geneva Motor Show mercedes-benz cla shooting brake Mercedes-Benz
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  