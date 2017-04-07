Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Concept Might Be Unveiled in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz will be present at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, and one of its exhibits will be a concept car that previews a new member of the “small car family.”





While SUVs and crossovers have motivated growth, sedans from the automaker are still being sold in substantial numbers, so there must be something right about its strategy. The news comes from Marco Ebler, the product manager for compacts in the three-pointed star lineup. While Mr. Ebler did not confirm the precise role of the new concept that anticipates a production model, it is becoming evident that it is a compact sedan.That assumption is made because the German company has already teased a new design concept, named Aesthetics A , which previews its new styling language.The model is a three-box automobile that should come first in concept form, but its size has not been specified. However, its proportions and description have made everyone anticipate a sedan in the A-Class range.There’s a possibility that Daimler’s premium marque will not offer the A-Class sedan on markets outside of China, as BMW currently does with the dedicated version of its compact model. However, the blue-and-white roundel’s main competitor will not choose to follow the same route, Motoring remarks.Instead, Stuttgart’s star exhibit this month in Shanghai will show a crease-less design that is expected to preview the future sedan in the A-Class range. Its production version will not replace the CLA, but it will be present later on to enrich the portfolio.While it may become the smallest sedan from the company, this is not a reason for concern, as it would cover an area of the segment that has been left untouched for ages by Mercedes-Benz.Time will tell if Daimler’s leaders have taken the best possible decision on the subject, but the recent growth and sales results show that the company is on the right track, at least in some aspects.While SUVs and crossovers have motivated growth, sedans from the automaker are still being sold in substantial numbers, so there must be something right about its strategy.