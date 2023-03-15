Mercedes-AMG Thinks Less Is More, Facelifted GLA 45 Spied With Modest Revisions

With the facelifted A-Class, including the AMG 35 and 45 S, out of the way, Mercedes can now concentrate on bringing the mid-cycle refresh of the mechanically related GLA to market. Prototypes have been snapped in the open since last year, and the latest one to have become the focus of the camera lens is the range-topping GLA 45.
If it wasn’t for the camouflaged front and rear ends, then it might have flown under the radar. However, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t sport any revisions whatsoever, as the headlamps are new, and we can expect the Panamericana grille to have been updated too. The same goes for the front and rear bumpers, and the taillights. The rear wing is smaller than the one of the current Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, and it retains the signature quad-tailpipe layout, with the lesser GLA 35 featuring two exhaust tips, and a more discreet spoiler.
Changes on the inside will likely mirror those of the facelifted A 45, in turn almost identical to the ones of the non-AMG models. Look for the dual displays taking center stage in the middle of the dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel, front sports seats with additional side bolstering over the lesser variants, and an assortment of leather and Alcantara upholstery, with contrast stitching. The cabin will still feature the kind-of-flashy ambient lighting, and it will get several aluminum touches too.
It is obvious that the engine will carry over, just like it did on the latest A 45 S. It uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit, hooked up to an auto ‘box delivering the thrust to the front-biased all-wheel drive system. Look for 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, and 421 ps (415 hp/ 310 kW), identical to the pre-facelifted iteration. In all likelihood, the GLA 45 S will still be capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds from a standstill, before maxing out at 270 kph (168 mph). Since it’s lighter, the A 45 S mega hatch is four tenths quicker, and it has an identical top speed.
As for the GLA 35, which is also in the testing phase, it will feature 306 ps (302 hp/225 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque 2.0-liter four-banger. The acceleration takes 5.1 seconds in the current one, and the facelift should be just as fast. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph), just like in the A 35 hot hatch, which can deal with the sprint in 4.7 seconds.
When is it due? Likely in a few months, believed to premiere at the same time as the Benz versions, before making their way to dealers in selected markets, including the U.S. of A., shortly after.
