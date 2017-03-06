Mercedes-AMG Releases Teaser Video Of GT Concept Sedan, Has EQ Power+ Branding

AMG

The #MercedesAMG GT family continues to grow. With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, the performance brand offers an advance view of its four-door sports car at the Geneva Motor Show. #Mercedes #AMG #MercedesBenz #MBcars #Design #GIMS2017

A post shared by Mercedes-AMG (@mercedesamg) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:06am PST