Mercedes-AMG Releases Teaser Video Of GT Concept Sedan, Has EQ Power+ Branding

 
6 Mar 2017, 9:40 UTC
by
Following a teaser image of the GT Concept pictured from the rear, Mercedes-AMG released a video of the vehicle that shows what’s in store for the brand’s first-ever in-house developed sedan. From it, we learn that the four-door bruiser is labeled EQ Power+, which is a similar suffix to what the W08 F1 car prides itself on.
In Mercedes-Benz jargon, EQ Power is the name applied to plug-in hybrid vehicles (starting with the W222 S-Class facelift). Mercedes-AMG, meanwhile, uses the EQ Power+ moniker for hybrid models. Seeing that the GT Concept has ‘EQ Power+’ written on its video cameras, this sedan is surely a hybrid.

The teaser further reveals a Panamericana grille up front with red-painted pockets integrated into the vertical slats, active aero in the front bumper and rear aerodynamic diffuser, as well as headlights adorned with blue LED signature lighting. The concept that offers a glimpse of Mercedes-AMG’s future sedan is definitely pretty with a whiff of futuristic cues, alright.

Bearing in mind the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar has its front wheels driven by electric motors, it’s rather obvious that the three-pointed star’s performance division is getting serious about electrification. The big question is, what kind of powerhouse does the concept hide under its hood? The most likely culprit is the 4.0-liter V8, which Mercedes-AMG uses in models such as the C63, E63, G63 4x4 Squared off-roader, and the GT family of sports cars.

Already available in a variety of tunes, the most the 4.0-liter bruiser has to offer at the present moment is 612 PS and 850 Nm of torque in the E63 S 4Matic+. The hybrid part of the GT Concept, however, is harder to fathom for the time being. Maybe its an electric motor integrated into the transmission as part of a 48V mild-hybrid system, maybe it’s something more serious.

Mercedes-AMG will offer an answer later this week, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The Swiss auto show will also see the world debut of Mercedes-Benz’s final body style for the W213 E-Class, the soft-top Cabriolet (A238).

 

The #MercedesAMG GT family continues to grow. With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, the performance brand offers an advance view of its four-door sports car at the Geneva Motor Show. #Mercedes #AMG #MercedesBenz #MBcars #Design #GIMS2017

A post shared by Mercedes-AMG (@mercedesamg) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:06am PST

