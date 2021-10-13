Mercedes AMG Project ONE Prototype Spied Testing on Regular Streets



It's been a very long time since Mercedes-Benz announced the Project ONE. In fact, the first mention of it happened all the way back in 2017 It's no secret then that Mercedes is struggling to get the hypercar to market. But, of course, some of these problems are internal and some external.Internally, the company is dealing with technical difficulties like maintaining a stable idle. Easy enough in a typical road car, the F1-inspired motor in the Project ONE isn't so simple.It's happy to sit around 5,000 RPM, an engine speed few of us spend long spans of time at. But, to satisfy regulation, it must idle below 2,000, which it's not happy to do.Then there's further regulation that has recently slowed development again. This time it's because of noise concerns that the car is too loud

That's right. There are concerns that the 1.6-liter engine is too noisy. To be fair, it does provide around 750 horsepower, so ok... maybe it's not exactly quiet.In the video seen below, Mercedes seems to have been making real strides forward in that department.As you watch, note the quick acceleration and hard shifts from the Project ONE. Not only is it quiet as we see it braking and turning, but even under load, it doesn't seem to be excessively loud.There's another clip earlier on in the video as well, and while it doesn't feature the exhaust under load, it shows something else.The Project ONE is going to come to market almost unchanged from its concept shape.That means that buyers will get the wild-looking hood, the crazy rear sharkfin, and ridiculously long, wide, and short proportions. It truly does look like an F1 car with body cladding.According to Mercedes, combining this styling, the insane 1.6-liter engine, and electrification will provide customers with a one-of-a-kind 1,000-horsepower experience. We can't wait to see when deliveries actually happen.