Mercedes-AMG Petronas Releases Statement After Abu Dhabi GP After Days of Silence

On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton dominated most of the final race during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, only to be defeated during that controversial final lap by Max Verstappen. The latter was crowned World Champion, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team released its statement about what happened.
After a very strong season from both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, they reached the final of the Formula One season with the same number of points. Hamilton dominated the tracks in the majority of the race until Nicholas Latifi’s crash that triggered a safety car. Red Bull’s driver stopped to get fresh tires, while Mercedes-AMG Petronas left Hamilton to maintain his position. In the end, with fresh tires, Verstappen whizzed past Hamilton and was crowned World Champion.
After the end of the race, Mercedes forwarded two appeals. Neither time were they successful. Now the just released a two-page statement, where it announces it withdraws the appeal and congratulates Verstappen on his win.
However, the team talked about the injustice that led it to lose “faith in racing,” as it finally breaks silence after three days of missing from social media. One might not find it to be a huge deal, but it was the first time in eight years they were absent for such a long time. Hamilton is still MIA from social media at the time of this post. The statement reads: “We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief of what we had just witnessed. Of course, it’s part of the game to lose a race, but it’s something different when you lose faith in racing.”
It added: “Together with Lewis, we have deliberated carefully over how to respond to the events at the Formula 1 season finale. We have always been guided by our love of this sport and we believe that every competition should be won on merit. In the race on Sunday many felt, us included, that the way things unfolded was not right.”
Mercedes strongly pointed out its issues is with FIA, and it will not proceed with the appeal. “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”
Further along in the statement, the team presents their congratulations to the new winner: “To Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: we would like to express our sincere respect for your achievements this season. You made this Formula 1 Championship title fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to taking the fight to you on the track next season.”
It's the season Mercedes-AMG Petronas will be sending an all-British team to the racetrack. George Russell will be joining Lewis Hamilton in a new battle for the World Championship Drivers and Constructors title. He has already tested the Black Arrow at the Yas Marina Circuit (check out the photo gallery).
