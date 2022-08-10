Mercedes-AMG One Production Officially Kicks Off in the United Kingdom

Subsequent to the grand unveiling a couple of months ago, the Mercedes-AMG One is now officially in production. The F1-powered hybrid hypercar is being put together in Coventry, UK, with AMG teaming up with manufacturing partner Multimatic to set up a dedicated small series assembly facility.
Put together by hand at the 16 assembly and testing stations, the Mercedes-AMG One’s production is said to be reminiscent of that of “high-quality luxury watches,” with “some sub-systems being pre-assembled and tested for function, and then disassembled again, and only then finally installed in the vehicle.”
This applies to the monocoque, made of carbon fiber, and all detachable body parts, each one being painted by hand individually prior to final assembly. Having been hot tested on the testbenches at Brixworth to ensure that everything functions accordingly, just like Mercedes’ Formula 1 powertrains, the 1.6-liter V6 turbo, with its electric motors, and high-voltage battery, meets the car. More than 50 specialists get to work on each Mercedes-AMG One by the time it rolls off the line.
“The production of the exclusive small series is a truly unique challenge. For the first time, the hypercar brings current Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the race track to the road, and combines overwhelming performance with exemplary efficiency,” commented the Mercedes-AMG Chairman of the Board of Management, Philipp Schiemer. “We as a whole team are very proud to have now started production of the first customer vehicles.”
Backed up by four electric motors, with two driving the front wheels, one mounted on the crankshaft, and another one integrated into the turbocharger, the 1.6-liter V6 turbo’d unit pushes out 566 bhp at 9,000 rpm. In total, the One boasts 1,048 bhp and is capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds from a standstill and 219 mph (352 kph) flat-out. Production is limited to 275 examples, and all of them were spoken for.
