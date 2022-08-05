Mercedes-AMG One Prepping to Smash the Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record?

After many delays, the Mercedes-AMG One was officially shown to the world a couple of months ago. So, what are they still doing testing prototypes on the Nurburgring?
The answer might be way too obvious, as they could be chasing after the lap record for production cars, with last-minute preparations. To break it, the F1-powered hybrid hypercar will have to be faster than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS from Manthey Racing, which is the current record holder, with a time of 6 minutes and 38.835 seconds on the Nordschleife configuration of the famous German racetrack.
Caught doing the usual laps on what can only be described as the equivalent of a driving Mecca for petrolheads, this prototype sure looked mighty fast and planted. Besides the visual part, the video, uploaded on YouTube earlier this week, and embedded at the bottom of the page, is a great way to learn about the soundtrack too, and there is a lot happening in this department.
Sourced from the company’s Formula 1 car, the 1.6-liter V6 develops 566 hp (574 ps / 422 kW) and is backed up by four electric motors, two of them mounted at the front, one integrated into the turbocharger, and the last one on the crankshaft. In total, the Mercedes-AMG One has 1,048 hp (1,063 ps / 782 kW). It needs 2.9 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint and has a 219 mph (352 kph) top speed, according to the Affalterbach brand.
An all-electric driving range of 11.2 miles (18.1 km) is possible, too, in the German exotic machine, whose production is capped at 275 examples. Priced at the equivalent of around $3 million each, all of them were spoken for, and none will make its way to our market, as they are not homologated for road driving in the U.S. of A.
