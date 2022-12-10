Mercedes-AMG GT2: All the Bells and Whistles of a Pure Race Car for the Gentlemen Drivers

Although the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing division has evolved continuously throughout its twelve-year history, its primary goal remained unchanged: giving customer teams the most comprehensive assistance possible during their competitive racing endeavors. The motorsport program operates at a worldwide scale, with some of the included series being the IGTC (Intercontinental GT Challenge), the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, or the ADAC GT Masters.
The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT2, with all its 707 horsepower, bridges the gap between the GT3 and GT4 professional motorsport offerings, being targeted as a racing car for the "gentleman drivers," as the company stated. In contrast, the GT3 variant is increasingly raced by professional drivers only, and the GT4 essentially signifies an admission into the GT racing specter.
Thanks to the GT2 regulations that Stéphane Ratel Organisation (SRO) implemented in 2020, amateur racing enthusiasts now have an appealing chance to participate in an increasing number of international racing events such as the GT2 European Series, GT America Series, or the Nurburgring Langstrecken Serie.
At the heart of this racing machine sits the AMG 4.0 liter V8 bi-turbo powerplant, which features a flat crankshaft and develops massive amounts of power, 707 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque to be exact. It comes mated to a sequential, six-speed racing gearbox with altered gear ratios, positioned on the rear of the vehicle, in a transaxle layout.
Moreover, the AMG GT2 even features adjustable anti-roll bars and programmable racetrack shock absorbers in order to successfully cope with the most demanding racing conditions on tracks around the world.
Every exterior element of the Mercedes-AMG GT2's bodywork, from the broad front section with its overpowering air intakes to the muscular rear section of the vehicle, even to the tiniest of details are all focused on pure performance. The large air outlets built into the carbon bonnet are not to be ignored, as well as the giant carbon wings proudly modeling the front axle which with a pair of integrated louvers that markedly improve the aerodynamic characteristics of the car during high-speed runs and tight corners.
Additional aerodynamic features include the entirely redesigned rear wing, secured in place by a distinctive swan neck mount and enabling a high degree of adjustability for precisely adjusting the vehicle's aero attributes before any race for optimal track behavior. Furthermore, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 boasts a cutting-edge central wheel mount system, which is a notable innovation for use in racing setups, enabling more immediate swaps of the forged 18-inch forged AMG light alloy wheels.
Notably, the dashboard system is entirely configurable and takes advantage of a high-resolution display in a fairly straightforward and easy-to-use manner. The new multi-function steering wheel, which Mercedes-AMG created in collaboration with Cube Controls, provides an even higher degree of functionality and ergonomics, while also allowing for the finest degree of control and feedback for the pilot.
The Mercedes-AMG GT2 employs innovative safety concepts already in use in the GT3 and GT4 variants with the sole aim to offer the best possible occupant protection, as any motorsport racing setting comes with increased safety risks for the pilots and even other personnel involved. Mercedes-AMG deployed driver assistance systems designed specifically for racing, including the most recent generation of racing ABS and multi-adjustable traction control.
They even used a steel roll cage that attaches to the aluminum space frame of the car, shielding the inside living space, aided by a six-point safety belt and adaptable ergonomic seat cushioning, forming the so-called carbon driver safety cell. Additional safety measures of the AMG GT2 include safety netting, a roof-mounted extrication door, a carbon safety racing fuel tank, and a potent and effective fire extinguishing system.
The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is intended to be delivered to customer teams in a fully developed state. It means the vehicle will go through extensive testing in the following weeks, mainly on racing tracks and facilities that will also take part in the upcoming GT2 European Series season.
During the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing program, future racing teams benefit from the full backing of the company's global racing logistics. As for the GT3 and GT4 models, HWA AG's motorsport specialists offer assured technical assistance and handle all maintenance and overhaul tasks, as they are the official Mercedes-AMG development and manufacturing partner of these vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is expected to go on sale next year, ready for the 2023 motorsport racing season.
