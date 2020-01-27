Mercedes-AMG GT Gullwing Concept Is What Nostalgia Looks Like

This is a brilliant time for fans of Mercedes-AMG supercars - while Affalterbach is preparing to introduce the GT Black Series, which should be the swansong of the current model, the development of the next-gen model is also in its advanced stages, even though no prototypes have been spied yet.
We should get to meet the second-gen GT in 2021 and yes, this is expected to feature a certain degree of electrification, with the basic 48V starter-alternator boost being a likely pathway (the upcoming 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 (S) will feature such a solution, for instance).
Meanwhile, though, the Internet can't be kept waiting. In fact, the typical response to the said lack of spy material comes in rendering form.
However, the pixel portrait we have here doesn't try to give us an idea of how the next-gen GT will look like. Instead, this showcases the current car with gullwing doors.
The starting point for this rendering is the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, which is the fiercest derivative we've received to date. As for those doors, we haven't seen these since the predecessor of the GT, namely the stunning Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.
Come to think of it, this is a good occasion for me to remember the time when I reviewed the SLS, albeit with the test cars skipping Gullwing bits, since it came in Roadster form.
And while we're talking about this family tree, I have to point out that the formula has become less and less extreme since the SLR Mercedes-Benz brewed together with McLaren.
Sure, M-AMG is preparing to introduce the One, a hyrid hypercar that will take the brand to new heights, but should we expect the second-gen GT to be tamer than the current car? Probably not, since the current formula already allows the machine to be cast in the role of a daily driver.
