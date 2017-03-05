autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Previews Four-Door Super Sedan

 
5 Mar 2017
by
The rumors were true, ladies and gents. Mercedes-Benz’s performance division does intend to bring a super sedan to market. In the first instance, the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept will preview the all-new model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Mercedes-AMG released a single image of the concept, as well as a little bit of info. Titled “The Mercedes-AMG GT family continues to grow,” the release that announces the concept describes it as “an advance view of its four-door sports car.” Did you notice how Mercedes-AMG doesn’t refer to it as a sedan?

Then there’s the name of the new kid on the block. Mercedes-AMG GT Concept. I don’t mean to add fuel to the fire, but that’s a clear indicator the Affalterbach-based company wants us to believe that the concept is related to the GT sports car. Based on what the teaser photo reveals, the design of the taillights and roofline have that Mercedes-AMG GT feeling to them.

We’re also able to notice four doors without handles, tiny cameras emerging from the front fenders instead of traditional side mirrors, thumping great wheels with red accents, as well as a rear aerodynamic diffuser built around a center-exiting exhaust pipe. Make no mistake about it, this fellow here is nowhere near ready for production, but just your typical styling exercise.

Rumor has it Mercedes-AMG intends to build the production model on the MRA platform, a modular rear-wheel-drive vehicle architecture that uses lots of aluminum in its construction. The MRA made its debut with the W205 C-Class, and it has been confirmed by Mercedes-Benz to be easily adaptable regarding wheelbase and body width. The W213 E-Class is another model line that rides on the MRA toolkit. And so will the next-generation of the CLS/CLE.

Hearsay suggests Mercedes-AMG will bring the GT Concept to market as the GT4 sometime in 2018. Just like its two-door coupe counterpart, the GT4 or whatever it will be called is said to employ a well-known 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 for propulsion. As for output, the sky’s the limit considering that the almighty E63 S 4Matic+ develops 612 PS and 850 Nm out of the box.

 

