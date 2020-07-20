4 New Spy Photos Show Mercedes-AMG ONE Still Testing 3 Years After Its Debut

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition to Cost Just 50,000 Euros, Maybe

Approximately 200 people are currently working on the One project. The latest news about deliveries mentioned that they should start in the first half of 2021. The GT Black Series P One Edition should arrive a tad earlier than that, as a consolation, of course. To put it bluntly, the upcoming GT Black Series ‘P One Edition’ will allegedly cost only 50,000 euros when it goes on sale, part of a production limited to just 275 units.Yes, you’ve read that correctly, a super rare, 730-horsepower AMG for only 50 large ones. Obviously, there is a rather huge catch, since the only people who will be able to order a GT Black Series P One Edition are the 275 who are currently waiting for the delivery of the mighty Mercedes-AMG One Mercedes-Fans were the first ones to report it , but the wording makes it unclear if customers will need to pay a 50,000 euro surcharge on top of the price for the ‘regular’ GT Black Series or if that is the special price for the entire P One Edition car.Either way, nothing has been confirmed officially as of yet but we can be sure that a Mercedes-Petronas-inspired edition of the GT Black Series is definitely coming. With a two-tone livery inspired by the Formula 1 single seater, the limited edition will also feature new wheels and a revamped interior, among other novelties.In other words, if you’re among the lucky ones who were elected to receive a Mercedes-AMG One when the first units are finally delivered in 2021, you can also get the rarest GT Black Series of them all.The move was apparently made to comfort those poor One customers, who were first promised their F1-engined hypercars two years ago.As most of you know, the Mercedes-AMG One was delayed several times after AMG got into trouble modifying the motorsport-derived F1 engine for the road, with the main culprits being the high emissions and the quest to offer a more reasonable idling speed for the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6.Approximately 200 people are currently working on the One project. The latest news about deliveries mentioned that they should start in the first half of 2021. The GT Black Series P One Edition should arrive a tad earlier than that, as a consolation, of course.