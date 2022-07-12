Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Uses AGL74s to Showcase Difference Between Night and Day

While the Yin and Yang symbols come from ancient Chinese philosophy, they can always be replaced by other stuff like light and darkness, or water and fire, among many others.
At its root, the concept of yin and yang is purely philosophical and is visually showcased by intertwined black and white droplets plus contrasting dots to showcase how obvious contrary forces may become complementary and even interdependent in the surrounding world. And, as it turns out, this can also be applied to custom automotive ideas.
A case in point (or even two) to be made here comes from the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury Wheels, who have yet another set of personalized treats to be enthused about. The first scenario features a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe that does not necessarily accent its high-performance 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 630 horsepower on tap and is obviously more focused on the visual side of striking out in a crowd.
And it does so by neatly contrasting a lot of black and white (plus a few shades of crimson) while riding lowered on a Renntech HSM (Hand-Held Suspension Module) and AG Luxury’s first set of Duo-Block AGL74s. The 22-inch setup includes a deep gloss black finish to properly contrast or complement the body paintjob and gloss black PPF layout that was made possible by Modified Motorsports and Elite Auto Concepts.
The second one is a bit of a dying ultra-luxury breed as AG Luxury also worked its forged custom magic (through MC Customs Miami, on this special occasion) on the outgoing Rolls-Royce Wraith suicide doors pillarless grand tourer. This time around, the light versus darkness atmosphere is a lot subtler as the chromed all-black British beauty only features a bit of matching, polished silver shine on the Gloss Black AGL45 monoblocks. So, which one is your favorite?
