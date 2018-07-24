Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ Edition 1 Priced at EUR 185,342 In Germany

The newest addition of the Mercedes-AMG GT lineup will arrive in dealerships this fall for the 2019 model year, and as you would expect, the three-pointed star opened the order books for the 63 and 63 S. In addition to those two versions, the Edition 1 takes the crown as the most expensive member of the GT 4-Door Coupe family.
Now that we’ve started with pricing, let’s get down to business. For the 63 complete with 4Matic all-wheel -rive, Mercedes-AMG is much obliged to cash in €150,118 including value-added tax. Level up to the GT 63 S with the 4Matic+ variable all-wheel-drive system, and you’re looking at a mind-boggling €167,016.
But in the case of the Edition 1, which is based on the GT 63 S 4Matic+, the suggested retail price increases to a scarcely-believable €185,342. To put that amount of euros into perspective, the S63 Sedan is €161,423, SL 63 Roadster comes in at €162,316, and the Mercedes-AMG GT R costs €166,659 in Germany.
In other words, the GT 4-Door Coupe in 63 S 4Matic+ and Edition 1 flavors is more expensive than some of the best Mercedes-AMG cars on sale today. Available for 12 months, the Edition 1 features 21-inch wheels and 639 PS (630 horsepower) from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Torque is on a different level as well, rated at 900 Nm (664 pound-feet).
The quick-shifting automatic transmission with nine forward ratios helps the German interloper shoot to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, onto a top speed of 315 kilometers per hour (195 mph). Not bad at all considering the GT 4-Door Coupe is the more attractive alternative to the CLS-Class, right?
While we’re still waiting on pricing information for the U.S.-spec model, don’t forget that Mercedes-AMG will add a new variant to the roster in the form of the 53. Confirmed to arrive in 2019, the 53 Series combines a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an EQ Boost starter/alternator unit and a 48-volt electrical system.
