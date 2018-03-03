autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied in Two Flavors

3 Mar 2018, 22:11 UTC
by
The covers are about to come off the Mercedes-AMG 4-Door, but testing is still going on all over the world. For example, a couple of prototypes were spotted in Germany a few days ago.
3 photos
Why doesn't the CLS have a V8? Because this thing exists. But that might not stop the AMG 4-Door from borrowing its cousin's 6-cylinder engines. There's a distinct air of "vanilla" surrounding one of the more boring cars.

We'd argue that it's not a good look for the AMG brand, that power and noise are everything the brand stands for. But "toys" and practicality are begging to play a more significant part in the supercar market. Nowadays, you can't buy a Lamborghini if it doesn't come with CarPlay.

The AMG GT 4-Door will make its production debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, only a year after being previewed as a concept. Despite what its name suggests, the car isn't based on the GT sports coupe/roadster, but on the MRA.

Thus, you can think of this as a fancier version of the E63 S, offering a sportier body, wider tracks, and a Panamera-like trunk. We're still not sure how we feel about the wing, though.

Powertrain choices should include a couple of versions of the M177 4-liter V8 with hot turbochargers producing as much grunt as the E63/E63 S. All signs point towards a third engine being shared with the CLS 53, an inline-6 with a mild-hybrid system to get rid of boost.

Of course, everybody remembers that the GT concept of 2017 was a plug-in hybrid. So get ready for a crazy 800 horsepower monster. Chances are the same engine will also go into the SL 73 and G 73 AMG models, both of which have been trademarked and are expected towards the end of the decade. Get ready to pay Mercedes a lot of money.

Mercedes-AMG 4-door AMG mra spy video spyshots
