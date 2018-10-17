autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Facelift Shows Tweaked Design

The V8-powered GLC 63 & GLC 63 Coupe duo were revealed during the spring of 2017. But because Mercedes is revising the entire GLC range, both are getting ready to receive some cosmetic changes.
The two were spotted last week at the Nurburgring, and it's there that these particular spyshots were taken. They show predictably small changes for what's already the most over-engined model in this segment, a veritable Hellcat of luxury SUVs.

Both the GLC 63 and the 63 Coupe are wearing camouflage over their front and rear bumpers. But as far as we can tell, very little is changing, even less than on the C63. We took a bit of time examining every inch of that bumper to discover nothing has changed. However, the twins are indeed sporting a new pair of headlights, the same ones we've seen on the regular models.

They feature two LED character lines that form a sort of halo around the unit. Also, Mercedes designers took the time to update the graphics for the taillights of both models. The GLC 63 Coupe also appears to sport a new type of diffuser.

The changes inside should mirror those on the C63 range for 2019. You will be able to buy a digital dashboard, but it will be inside the binnacle rather than connected to the infotainment screen. Speaking of which, this will have a wider configuration with better resolution. And have you spotted the new seats yet?

As we've already mentioned, the GLC 63 S is the only performance SUV of this size that comes with a V8 engine. The 4-liter makes the same 510 HP as the Alfa Stelvio but produces an insane amount of torque. Mercedes didn't give the C63 more power, but it might do so with the SUV since it's got the added benefit of all-wheel traction. Powertrain changes should include a drive mode selector on the wheel and a sports rear diff. Also, we can't forget the fact that a Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF) will be added to its exhaust system.
