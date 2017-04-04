autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 And GLC 63 Coupe Spotted While Driving In Germany

 
4 Apr 2017, 16:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Sporty SUVs are becoming a natural appearance on the road, and this goes to show that Mercedes-Benz and BMW were visionaries when they launched the first models in the segment.
Things went further than any regular person would have predicted, and we are now talking about performance-oriented SUVs from volume brands.

Fifteen years ago, people would have chuckled if you spoke about one of these creations, but they are slowly turning into something more than an eccentricity.

Mercedes-Benz was not going to stick to the G-Class and ML for its range of performance crossovers, and the German brand is currently working on the upcoming GLC and GLC Coupe in their AMG versions.

Both models were spotted in Germany while the marque's engineers were testing their prototypes. As you can observe, they are still covered by camouflage, but their production versions will be unveiled next year.

In case the naming scheme of the three-pointed-star brand has confused you, we will explain. The GLC is the replacement of the GLK, and it will also get a Coupe-styled version, which has a name that describes it with accuracy.

Expect to see the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe in showrooms by 2019. Both will share the engine, transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

The motor itself will be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which should develop about 476 HP. The brand is expected to continue its habit of offering S versions, which will deliver 510 HP.

Tuners have already shown us that that power plant can be improved to produce over 600 HP with its stock internals, but this is something for the clients to decide. Until then, BMW is working on the first ever X3 M.

Just like the GLC’s predecessor, the X3 was not offered in a performance-oriented variant, but Audi’s presence in the class with the SQ5 has made both of its rivals reconsider their position on the matter.

Expect to see comparative tests between the X3 M and GLC 63 in late 2018 to early 2019. We will let you place bets on the model that will be the winner.
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 mercedes-amg glc 63 coupe spyshots Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz GLC Mercedes-Benz
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74