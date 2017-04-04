Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 And GLC 63 Coupe Spotted While Driving In Germany

Sporty SUVs are becoming a natural appearance on the road, and this goes to show that Mercedes-Benz and BMW were visionaries when they launched the first models in the segment.





Fifteen years ago, people would have chuckled if you spoke about one of these creations, but they are slowly turning into something more than an eccentricity.





Both models were spotted in Germany while the marque's engineers were testing their prototypes. As you can observe, they are still covered by camouflage, but their production versions will be unveiled next year.



In case the naming scheme of the three-pointed-star brand has confused you, we will explain. The GLC is the replacement of the GLK, and it will also get a Coupe-styled version, which has a name that describes it with accuracy.



Expect to see the Mercedes- AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe in showrooms by 2019. Both will share the engine, transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.



The motor itself will be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which should develop about 476 HP . The brand is expected to continue its habit of offering S versions, which will deliver 510 HP.



Tuners have already shown us that that power plant can be improved to produce over 600 HP with its stock internals, but this is something for the clients to decide. Until then, BMW is working on the



Just like the GLC’s predecessor, the



Expect to see comparative tests between the X3 M and GLC 63 in late 2018 to early 2019. We will let you place bets on the model that will be the winner.

