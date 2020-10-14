Mercedes-AMG G 63 "Tiny Truck" Shows Crazy Stance

It's no secret that fans of the G Wagon (and there are quite a few around, ourselves included) are waiting for Mercedes-Benz to release new body styles for the second generation that entered production in 2018. However, until the Germans decide it's time to add something to the five-door model currently in showrooms, the rendering realm is here to help.
The pixel exercise sitting before us aims to bring a new body style by making use of cutting tools. The result is a machine that might be a bit difficult to label and yet this contraption isn't as strange as it might appear.
For one, we'll remind you that the automaker itself came up with an unusual G-Class last month. We're referring to the Project Geländewagen, a racecar that's also a design statement, having been created by Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener and chief creative director and founder of Off-White and Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh.
Returning to this digital project, it appears that the entire upper trunk section was removed, so you might be tempted to call this a pickup truck. However, there's no panel to separate the "bed" from the rear seats, while the cage adding strength to the rear section of the vehicle means you won't do too much hauling.
This is a G 63 and, if we look past the said changes, we'll notice a redefined road connection that's not unlike a build we saw at last year's SEMA show.
As such, the vehicle sits much, much closer to the road (perhaps there are air springs in there), while riding on massive wheels that demanded the installation of an also-generous widebody kit. Speaking of the rolling goodies, this deserve our undivided attention, since they mix a retro MB design with monstrous lips for an eye-catching effect.
For the record, German digital label Les Machines, who brought us these pixels, seems to have a fetish for such creations, with some of its other works on the topic being even wilder.
For one, we'll remind you that the automaker itself came up with an unusual G-Class last month. We're referring to the Project Geländewagen, a racecar that's also a design statement, having been created by Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener and chief creative director and founder of Off-White and Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh.
Returning to this digital project, it appears that the entire upper trunk section was removed, so you might be tempted to call this a pickup truck. However, there's no panel to separate the "bed" from the rear seats, while the cage adding strength to the rear section of the vehicle means you won't do too much hauling.
This is a G 63 and, if we look past the said changes, we'll notice a redefined road connection that's not unlike a build we saw at last year's SEMA show.
As such, the vehicle sits much, much closer to the road (perhaps there are air springs in there), while riding on massive wheels that demanded the installation of an also-generous widebody kit. Speaking of the rolling goodies, this deserve our undivided attention, since they mix a retro MB design with monstrous lips for an eye-catching effect.
For the record, German digital label Les Machines, who brought us these pixels, seems to have a fetish for such creations, with some of its other works on the topic being even wilder.