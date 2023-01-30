Mercedes-AMG G 63 Says Yes to Steroid Shots, Gets a Pink Cockpit and More Power Too

What would your ideal Mercedes-AMG G 63 look like? Did you say stock, bar new wheels perhaps? Well, then you’re not going to like the pictured example, which is not a bad thing per se, as it does come from a very controversial tuner. Yep, we’re talking about Mansory, which is back after giving more than a few minty touches to one particular Rolls-Royce Cullinan recently.
Named the Mansory P850, this Mercedes-AMG G 63 sports the whole package, namely updates inside and out, and a power boost. And don’t think that the ‘P850’ part of its new given name is a hint at how much power it has, because it is actually punchier than that. But more on the oomph in just a few moments, as first we’ll start with the obvious, which is the wide body kit.
Comprising fender flares at the front and rear, it sports new side skirts too, the usual attachments at both ends, and a more muscular hood with double nostrils and forged carbon finish. The Panamericana grille with vertical slats, which has become a signature touch of almost all modern-day vehicles developed in Affalterbach, was signed by Mansory too, and so were the two roof attachments, one of which brings auxiliary lights above the front windscreen, and the other a more aggressive look. There are additional lights in the front bumper too, and a few extra bits and bobs.
Dig the looks of those new wheels? They were signed by Mansory too. They’re called the FD.15, and they measure 24 inches in diameter. The entire build, or most of it anyway, features a satin black design, and was decorated by new logos that replace the traditional three-pointed star emblems. These were also replicated on the inside, where the controversial tuner gave it pink leather upholstery. This was wrapped around the seats, door cards, dashboard, center console, pillars, steering wheel, and other touchable parts. The headrests and seatbelts sport Mansory’s name, and there is some white piping too for some well-deserved contrast, and relocated push-start button.
Last but not least, Mansory can increase the power numbers to new levels. There are multiple choices available, including the range-topping proposal, which brings 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque to the party. That is significantly more than what the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces with no outside intervention. Thanks to the 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), the stock G 63 takes a little over four and a half seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) and maxes out at 220 kph (137 mph). Unfortunately, the tuner hasn’t disclosed the new performance numbers, but we reckon that the sprint time has dropped to under four seconds.
