Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Forward Control” Rendering Isn't Your Average People Carrier

Developed specifically to be as durable and as off-road capable as possible, the Geländewagen was adapted for civilian use in 1979 when five body styles were offered. None of them included a cab-over variant, which is why pixel artist Samir Sadikhov took matters into his own hands.
Just like the G-Wagen line of go-anywhere luxury SUVs, there is a certain something that makes forward-control designs very special in the automotive world. On the one hand, moving the driver’s compartment over the powerplant improves maneuverability and visibility. As far as long-haul trucks are concerned, the cab-over design is preferable in countries where the maximum overall length of the truck includes the cabin and the trailer.
Loosely inspired by the Jeep FC series that ran from 1956 to 1965, the Geländevan penned by Samir Sadikhov has another advantage over the real-world G 63 SUV. More to the point, it features a three-row seating layout at the very least or four rows if you can do without the trunk.
Augmented with BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots, the generous ride height of the G 500 4x4², a brush guard for the front bumper, and a set of roof-mounted auxiliary lights, the design study further sweetens the deal with four rows of side windows, a ridiculously flat windshield, high-clearance fenders, sturdy side steps, as well as a side-mounted cargo box.
The V8-engined rendering also flaunts black-painted roof bars that can withstand the combined weight of a mountain bike and a kayak, and just like the G 63 that you can buy from your local Mercedes-AMG dealership, the side-opening tailgate is where the full-size spare wheel and tire reside.
Unfortunately for W463 enthusiasts, the Three-Pointed Star of Stuttgart doesn’t have any plans to offer a cab-over G 63. The next best thing would be the Unimog, which is produced by the German automaker since 1951 as a do-it-all workhorse with over-the-top capability off the beaten path.
