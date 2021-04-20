Mercedes-AMG EQS Black Series Rendering Looks as Ridiculous as It Sounds

MotoGP BMW M Award 2021: Season's Fastest Rider in Qualifiers to Win an M5 CS

Daimler must have thought it had the naming scheme nailed down. Regular models are called Mercedes-Benz, luxury models are called Mercedes-Maybach, performance models bear the Mercedes-AMG name, while all-electric vehicles go under the Mercedes-EQ moniker. 4 photos AMG particle be linked to its name, and two, will the electric motors still be handcrafted and signed by an AMG engineer?



Obviously, that second question was only a joke meant to highlight another way in which the switch to electric propulsion disrupts some of the well-established traditions of the automotive world. However, new technology means opportunities for establishing new traditions, so no need to sit and sob over the potential obsolescence of internal combustion engines just for that reason.



Back to the naming issue, we expect the go-faster EQS simply to have the AMG initials affixed to its regular name, much like Mercedes-Benz models did before Mercedes-AMG became a thing.



First off, the EQS Black Series features all sorts of vents on its hood that would presumably be used to evacuate the hot air around the engine in a regular car. Since there's no engine, though, not to mention very few openings on the vehicle's front end where air could come through in the first place, the only possible role they could fulfill would be an aesthetic one. That, and to create unwanted drag.



Moving swiftly to the vehicle's rear end (unlike the air will due to all those unnecessary vents), we come across a big wing, one of the trademarks of any Black Series model. Here, though, it looks like something you'd come across on r/Shitty_Car_Mods, and that's because nothing else about the vehicle justifies the presence of such a big wing. Just look at that ground clearance that would make plenty of SUVs blush, for example.



