Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 Gets Electrifying Looks From Brabus

Brabus just took to the World Wide Web to present its latest project, a modified Mercedes-AMG EQS 53. The electric super sedan boasts upgrades inside and out and doesn't feature a power boost.
In the exterior looks department, the Brabus-tuned Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 stands out thanks to the carbon fiber add-ons in the front fascia. It has a pair of side skirts contributing to the elevated stance and a new diffuser and spoiler at the rear. The chrome-delete package makes the car look more mature and works perfectly with the satin gray finish.
Monoblock Z Platinum Edition wheels can be seen on all four corners, as they have replaced the OEM ones. Finished in Signature Black, the 9x22-inch front and 10.5x22-inch rear wheels were wrapped in 255/35 and 295/30 tires, respectively. Brabus-branded brake calipers are visible from behind the alloys, and the tuned vehicle was equipped with the tuner's SportXtra suspension module, allowing drivers to adjust the ride height by up to 15 mm (0.6 in) at the front and 20 mm (0.8 in) at the rear. This doesn't compromise the ride comfort, according to Brabus.
For the interior of the EQS 53, they went for eco-tanned leather in charcoal and gray/black vegan cloth upholstery with special quilting. Dinamica was chosen for the pillars and sun visors, and the headliner was wrapped in Alcantara. Backlit entrance sills, the tuner's floor and trunk mats, and other bits and bobs round off the makeover. The car sports Brabus logos all around. Moreover, this is an example of what they can do to the flagship sedan, as numerous other upholstery options are available in multiple hues for extra personalization.
You will have to reach out to the tuner to find out how much it costs to give your EQS 53 the signature touch of Brabus and if they can somehow elevate the driving credentials. Otherwise, you are looking at the same dual-motor setup from the factory. But the EQS 53 is no slouch, as Mercedes-AMG developed it. As a result, it has a combined 649 hp (658 ps/484 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque on tap.
Tick the Dynamic Plus Package on the options list, and you will see the output and thrust increase to 750 hp (761 ps/560 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) on the condition that you select the Race Start mode. Mercedes-AMG states that the EQS 53 needs only 3.4 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in its top form, four-tenths faster than the regular model. Top speed increases to 155 mph (250 kph) from 137 mph (220 kph). The car has a total driving range of 319-355 miles (513-571 km) on the WLTP cycle, with the battery fully charged.
