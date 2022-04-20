Mercedes-AMG Edition 55 Brings New Features to the '35' Family for Jaw-Dropping Prices

To celebrate 55 years of AMG, Mercedes-AMG has expanded its Edition 55 offering to its compact family. As a result, the A 35, A 35 Sedan, CLA 35, and CLA 35 Shooting Brake are all available in the anniversary attire from now, until November 2022.
Available in the Digital White Metallic or Cosmos Black Metallic paint finishes, the models are equipped with the AMG Aerodynamics Package. Thus, they get additional flics, a big rear wing, enlarged front splitter, and several other components that were developed in the wind tunnel. The AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II are also included here, blacking out the usual chrome trim.
Special decals decorate the lower sides of the doors, and Mercedes-AMG has given them exclusive fuel filler caps in silver chrome, with the AMG lettering. For the wheels, they chose a set of 19-inch multi-spoke light alloys, finished in matte titanium gray. Also, to keep their cars under wraps, customers benefit from a special indoor cover, made of tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric with antistatic inner fabric, offered at no extra cost.
Black and red is the dominating theme inside, with the leather upholstery wrapped around the AMG Performance seats, and other parts of the cabin. The steering wheel, in Dinamica microfiber, has an ‘Edition 55’ badge on the lower part, and a black 12 o’clock marking. Red illuminated AMG door sills are part of the makeover, as are the brushed aluminum trim elements, and other things.
The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine remains untouched, so it still develops 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The A 35 hot hatch needs 4.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and will top out at 155 mph (250 kph).
As we already mentioned, the Edition 55 is available as a bundle for 35 lineup, bumping the price by €12,614 (equal to $13,607) in Germany, after tax. The A 35 4Matic has a recommended retail price of €50,444.10 ($54,413) in its home market, and with the Edition 55 goodies, it starts at €63,058.10 ($68,020).
Special decals decorate the lower sides of the doors, and Mercedes-AMG has given them exclusive fuel filler caps in silver chrome, with the AMG lettering. For the wheels, they chose a set of 19-inch multi-spoke light alloys, finished in matte titanium gray. Also, to keep their cars under wraps, customers benefit from a special indoor cover, made of tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric with antistatic inner fabric, offered at no extra cost.
Black and red is the dominating theme inside, with the leather upholstery wrapped around the AMG Performance seats, and other parts of the cabin. The steering wheel, in Dinamica microfiber, has an ‘Edition 55’ badge on the lower part, and a black 12 o’clock marking. Red illuminated AMG door sills are part of the makeover, as are the brushed aluminum trim elements, and other things.
The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine remains untouched, so it still develops 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The A 35 hot hatch needs 4.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and will top out at 155 mph (250 kph).
As we already mentioned, the Edition 55 is available as a bundle for 35 lineup, bumping the price by €12,614 (equal to $13,607) in Germany, after tax. The A 35 4Matic has a recommended retail price of €50,444.10 ($54,413) in its home market, and with the Edition 55 goodies, it starts at €63,058.10 ($68,020).