autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

Mercedes-AMG Edition 55 Brings New Features to the '35' Family for Jaw-Dropping Prices

Home > News > Car Profile
20 Apr 2022, 09:37 UTC ·
To celebrate 55 years of AMG, Mercedes-AMG has expanded its Edition 55 offering to its compact family. As a result, the A 35, A 35 Sedan, CLA 35, and CLA 35 Shooting Brake are all available in the anniversary attire from now, until November 2022.
2022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 55 8 photos
2022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 552022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 552022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 552022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 552022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 552022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 552022 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 55
Available in the Digital White Metallic or Cosmos Black Metallic paint finishes, the models are equipped with the AMG Aerodynamics Package. Thus, they get additional flics, a big rear wing, enlarged front splitter, and several other components that were developed in the wind tunnel. The AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II are also included here, blacking out the usual chrome trim.

Special decals decorate the lower sides of the doors, and Mercedes-AMG has given them exclusive fuel filler caps in silver chrome, with the AMG lettering. For the wheels, they chose a set of 19-inch multi-spoke light alloys, finished in matte titanium gray. Also, to keep their cars under wraps, customers benefit from a special indoor cover, made of tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric with antistatic inner fabric, offered at no extra cost.

Black and red is the dominating theme inside, with the leather upholstery wrapped around the AMG Performance seats, and other parts of the cabin. The steering wheel, in Dinamica microfiber, has an ‘Edition 55’ badge on the lower part, and a black 12 o’clock marking. Red illuminated AMG door sills are part of the makeover, as are the brushed aluminum trim elements, and other things.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine remains untouched, so it still develops 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The A 35 hot hatch needs 4.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and will top out at 155 mph (250 kph).

As we already mentioned, the Edition 55 is available as a bundle for 35 lineup, bumping the price by €12,614 (equal to $13,607) in Germany, after tax. The A 35 4Matic has a recommended retail price of €50,444.10 ($54,413) in its home market, and with the Edition 55 goodies, it starts at €63,058.10 ($68,020).
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Mercedes Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG A 35 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 mercedes-amg cla 35 shooting brake new cars prices Europe
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories