autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Races Jaguar F-Type SVR, National Pride Gets Bruised

20 Oct 2018, 20:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Jaguar F-Type is exciting, beautiful and fast, but it's not the perfect sports car. Gradually, its armor has been chipped away, and we've come to the point where even the mighty SVR gets taken down a peg or two.
4 photos
Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Races Jaguar F-Type SVR, National Pride Gets BruisedMercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Races Jaguar F-Type SVR, National Pride Gets BruisedMercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Races Jaguar F-Type SVR, National Pride Gets Bruised
The weekend drag race features a rival that doesn't directly compete. Instead of just using an AMG GT to humiliate the heavy British sports car, Carwow decided on a big wagon. The E63 S is probably unmatched in its segment, though results against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid are inconclusive.

Regardless, this German uber-wagon is the type of car that shocks you by packing a lot of performance in a solid body. It's nowhere near as aggressively styled as the F-Type SVR, and you could even call its soundtrack "sedate" by comparison. However, behind that prominent Mercedes badge beats a heart of hold.

This E63 S model features the familiar 4.0-liter AMG twin-turbo V8 engine with 612 HP and 850 Nm (623 lb-ft). The wagon is also fitted with one of the best AWD systems in the world and a special kind of automatic. Still, these two features aren't as useful as we thought in the drag race against the Jag.

The F-Type SVR also features AWD, though it doesn't have launch control. Even though it's much older, the 5-liter V8 under its hood should still have better lower-end delivery, noticeable off the line. With 575 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), it should still be able to compete, considering it's also 365kg lighter than the German wagon.

The victory over the now iconic British car is small. However, it once again hints at performance problems for the mighty F-Type. And while the E63 S only wins by a nose in the drag race, it cruses its competitor during the rolling race. But if you're a sports car fan, the braking test is the one that makes you angry. Boy, you can't mess with these AMG fellows.

mercedes-amg e63 s 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Jaguar F-Type SVR drag race
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 