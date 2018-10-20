Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Races Jaguar F-Type SVR, National Pride Gets Bruised

The Jaguar F-Type is exciting, beautiful and fast, but it's not the perfect sports car. Gradually, its armor has been chipped away, and we've come to the point where even the mighty SVR gets taken down a peg or two.

4 photos AMG GT to humiliate the heavy British sports car, Carwow decided on a big wagon. The E63 S is probably unmatched in its segment, though results against the



Regardless, this German uber-wagon is the type of car that shocks you by packing a lot of performance in a solid body. It's nowhere near as aggressively styled as the F-Type SVR, and you could even call its soundtrack "sedate" by comparison. However, behind that prominent Mercedes badge beats a heart of hold.



This E63 S model features the familiar 4.0-liter AMG twin-turbo V8 engine with 612 HP and 850 Nm (623 lb-ft). The wagon is also fitted with one of the best AWD systems in the world and a special kind of automatic. Still, these two features aren't as useful as we thought in the drag race against the Jag.



The F-Type SVR also features AWD, though it doesn't have launch control. Even though it's much older, the 5-liter V8 under its hood should still have better lower-end delivery, noticeable off the line. With 575 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), it should still be able to compete, considering it's also 365kg lighter than the German wagon.



The victory over the now iconic British car is small. However, it once again hints at performance problems for the mighty F-Type. And while the E63 S only wins by a nose in the drag race, it cruses its competitor during the rolling race. But if you're a sports car fan, the braking test is the one that makes you angry. Boy, you can't mess with these AMG fellows.



