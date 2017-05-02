autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG E63 T-Modell (S213) Priced From EUR 112,907

 
A year and a bit after the W213 generation premiered, the AMG-ified S213 goes on sale in Germany at a price that may seem a bit too much for a mid-size station wagon. This, however, is the E63 T-Modell, and clearly, it’s not your regular family-oriented longroof.
First things first, let’s talk prices. In its domestic market, the E63 Estate arrives at Mercedes-Benz dealers this June, with pricing that kicks off from €112,907. The more potent S model ups the ante to €124,688, whereas the E63 S 4Matic+ Estate Edition 1 holds a retail price of 139,980 euros.

Easily the most expensive station wagon on sale today, the E63 of the S213 variety ships with a nine-speed multi-clutch auto and the AMG-developed M177 DE 40 AL engine. The 4.0-liter force-fed V8 is arguably the most exciting element of this car, boasting as many as 612 PS (450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) in its ultimate tune. The lesser tune is impressive in its own right: 571 PS (420 kW) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque.

The performance, as expected, is almost unbelievable for this type of vehicle. In its most aggressive setting and in capable hands, 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) arrives in just 3.5 seconds. In terms of top speed, 250 km/h (155 mph) is the yardstick for German cars. Specify the optional the AMG Driver’s package, and the limit hikes to 290 km/h, working out to 180 mph in U.S. money.

Only the S model has something calleddrift mode,” which is Mercedes’ way of saying that the 4Matic+ system can send power exclusively to the rear wheels. As far as practicality is concerned, standard cargo capacity stands at 640 liters (22.6 cuFT) with the rear seats up. Fold the luxuriously appointed rear seats down, and volume grows to 1,820 liters (64.2 cuFT).

At the present moment, the closest rival for the E63 is the 2017 Audi RS6 Avant Performance, which starts from €117,500 in Germany. Oh, and by the way, the E63 in family-sized form is coming to the U.S. later this year.
