Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM Season Championship Winner Offered for Sale at a Cool $1.5 Million

As have been many seasons for Mercedes-Benz, the 2018 DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) season was extremely successful. 8 photos



That season, Mercedes- AMG Motorsport also pulled in the 2018 team and manufacturers championships. In total, the 2018 season resulted in nine race wins - which included five double victories and a total of 28 podium finishes - for the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM Team.



The highlights of that season featured twelve of the fastest recorded race laps and a total of 14 pole positions.



Those numbers make



But at the very height of the team’s success, Mercedes-AMG withdrew from the DTM at the end of 2018 to switch over to Formula E in 2019.



This supreme example underwent a number of changes for various “design reasons” and due to changes to the race series’ technical regulations.



Power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 which originally produced 483 hp but was upgraded to produce 542 hp in this car's racing spec.



The 2018 vehicles had to undergo changes that significantly reduced aerodynamics which reduced downforce by approximately one-third.



This example, number RS15-012 that was first used during the 2015 season, was piloted by Robert Wickens. The highlights of that season were a 2nd place finish at the Norisring and a victory at the



This C63 DTM also led Wickens to the best Mercedes-AMG placement during the 2016 season, which included a fourth-place finish in the overall standings. That year Wickens finished several races on the podium, and those placements included a 2nd place in Hockenheim, a 3rd place at the Nürburg and the Norisring, and two victories in Valencia and Moscow.



But the driver change in 2018 to former Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein cemented the legacy of this true piece of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport history.



An extensive group of spare parts will also be included in the purchase price of $1.5 million USD (1,282,328 Euro).

