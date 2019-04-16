autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG A35 L Sedan Is Called Z177, Adds 60mm in China

We always knew it was going to happen: Mercedes just added a little bit to the wheelbase of the A35 sedan launching the A35 L 4Matic, a model that's exclusive to the Chinese market.
This means there are going to be more "35" models than originally expected. The list already includes the hatchback, CLA and will soon add the GLB. What are the chances of a GLB 35 L? Pretty high.

In any case, the new hot sedan was launched today at Auto Shanghai 2019. It will be built locally by Beijing Benz Automotive, a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor. Do you guys know of any other China-made AMG models?

The A35 L also has its own codename, Z177. For the record, the hatchback is known as the W177 and the regular wheelbase sedan is the V177. Wheelbase? Yes, that's the main bit that's been changed. The local version adds 60mm between the axles, increasing it to 2,789 mm and accommodating rear seat passengers in style.

The press photos seem to present an extra AMG aero package, which adds a black chin spoiler, winglets over the bumper and larger spoiler over the trunk compared to what we saw last month. The 19-inch two-tone wheels are also indicative of that scenario.

The engine is the same, a 2-liter turbo making 225 kW (302-hp or 306 HP metric) and 400 Nm of torque. When the AWD hooks up, you'll be able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

"The compact class segment continues to grow dynamically at AMG. With the new A35 L 4Matic, we have developed a highly attractive entry-level model that ideally meets the needs and wishes of our Chinese customers in their local market, and will enable us to address new target groups," said Tobias Moers, chairman of Mercedes-AMG.
