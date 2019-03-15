Mercedes-AMG A35 Drag Races Golf R and Civic Type R With Shocking Results

Ever since Mercedes revealed the brand new A35 4Matic hot hatch, people have been wondering how it compares to its rivals. Today, we find out, though the results could be disputed by other drag races in the near future.

2 photos HP (302 bhp) and 400 Nm of torque. This is sent through a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox to the electronically-controlled AWD system.



Naturally, its main rival is going to have a VW badge with almost identical specs. The current version of the Golf R has 300 HP (296 bhp) and 380 Nm of torque.



The Golf is much older and has inferior specs, so it should lose. But it has one advantage, and that's weight. Auto Express's numbers say the Vdub tips the scales at 1,513kg, about 40 less than the AMG . Both numbers include the driver fuel and luggage, which is not actually how you go drag racing.



Regardless, the average-looking Golf R smashes the AMG. It's clocked to 60mph a full 0.4 of a second quicker and stretches that lead for the whole race. Frankly, this should be considered an embarrassment, considering the AMG badge has no place being tarnished by a Volkswagen, especially in a configuration that's been available for five years.



The Civic Type R is also part of this race. Being FWD puts it at an obvious disadvantage, made worse by the weather conditions. On a near-frozen runway, it struggles to make use of its engine, which is more potent than either of the German cars.



We think that the point here is to show how the A35 and Golf R compare to the fastest regular hot hatch. But what you have liked to be in the race? Our vote would go towards the Focus RS, even though it's no longer in production. The AWD Cupra Ateca or an Audi S3 might have been relevant as well.



