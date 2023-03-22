Menacing 964 Porsche 911 Restomod Wears Carbon Fiber With Class

There’s a certain beauty to restomods, especially when they’re for the famously stunning Porsche 911s. One of the relatively new players in the restomod market is Theon Design. The company just unveiled its first Italian commission, a bespoke Porsche 911 (964) assigned with a fitting name: ITA001. Before we look at it, let me tell you more about its maker.
Theon Design is based in the UK and has been operating for over five years. The company follows a simple goal: “to create the ultimate air-cooled Porsche 911.” After investing in expanding its production capabilities, Theon Design now operates out of a state-of-the-art facility in Oxfordshire and follows a “Purity of Purpose” ethos, as the company calls it. It blends innovative digital design techniques with traditional hand-craftsmanship, with a significant emphasis on attention to the smallest details.
Adam Hawley, the co-founder of Theon Design, explained: “At Theon Design, we’re all obsessive about Porsche... Our mission is to elevate the air-cooled 911 to all-new levels of performance and dynamic ability – while ensuring the car retains that endlessly beguiling Porsche DNA.”
ITA001 is based on a Porsche 911 (964), like other Theon Design creations, but in this case, it’s a Carrera 4 coupe. The donor car was stripped to bare metal as the first step in restoration. The company used 3D design software to craft perfectly fitting carbon fiber panels. The entire carbon fiber body blesses the car with more stiffness and reduced weight – it tips the scales at a mere 1,152 kg (2,540 lbs.), fluids included.
At the core of the machine is the ferocious air-cooled, six-cylinder 4.0-liter engine – it outputs 400 hp (406 ps) at 7,500 rpm and 427 Nm (315 lb-ft.) of torque at 6,250 rpm. It sends power to the rear wheels through an original Porsche 993 RS six-speed gearbox, one of just 1,104 units manufactured. The gearbox delivers the signature Porsche shifts, which are even more immediate and direct props to the RS gear shifter. You can hear the engine’s roar through a switchable, fully ceramic-coated exhaust.
Theon Design also added other components: it fitted a drive-by-wire throttle, allowing for an enhanced, razor-sharp response. Moreover, the company collaborated with British specialist Jenvey to develop independent throttle bodies.
As you might’ve noticed by now, this vehicle has a clear Porsche Motorsport theme. Further building on this theme, Theon Design equipped the stunning ITA001 with a full 993 RS brake setup, providing immense stopping power and superb pedal feel and response.
Even though the company kept the ITA001 true to its origins, as with other creations, it ensured it was equipped with a system that makes the driving experience pleasurable and, most of all, safe. I’m talking about a switchable, five-stage TracTive Active Controlled Electronics (ACE) damping system that transforms its handling and dynamic abilities. It’s been carefully calibrated and tested over countless miles and engineered to offer flawless handling in a vast range of driving environments.
The attention to detail and handcrafted quality are also reflected in the interior – the vehicle features Recaro “touring” seats trimmed in soft tobacco Bridle leather, chosen with fast road touring in mind. The satin carbon finish continues inside, and you’ll discover custom rear touring seats inspired by the Porsche 928 rear buckets.
Some modern creature comforts, including a Focal six-speaker stereo integrated under the front passenger seats, are also present. So, if you get tired of the flat-six engine sounds, although highly improbable, you can play some tunes on the audio system. You can connect via Bluetooth from a smartphone, and there’s also a magnetic wireless charging slot on the leather dash.
Of course, as you’d expect, this restomod is offered for a massive sum of money. We don’t know the exact price for the ITA001. However, prices for Theon Design commissions start at £380,000 (almost $465,000) and take about 18 months to complete. Keep in mind that this is the price tag for the Theon commission, so the donor car isn’t included.
