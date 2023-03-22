Menacing 964 Porsche 911 Restomod Wears Carbon Fiber With Class

There’s a certain beauty to restomods, especially when they’re for the famously stunning Porsche 911s. One of the relatively new players in the restomod market is Theon Design. The company just unveiled its first Italian commission, a bespoke Porsche 911 (964) assigned with a fitting name: ITA001. Before we look at it, let me tell you more about its maker.

42 photos Photo: Theon Design