Melbourne Signs New Agreement to Keep Hosting F1 Australian Grand Prix Until 2035

Formula 1 will keep racing at Albert Park in Melbourne until at least 2035, after the Australian city made a deal to extend its agreement with F1 beyond 2025 by another 10 years. Furthermore, F2 and F3 will join the race weekend schedule in Melbourne for the first time come 2023.
This year’s Australian Grand Prix saw no fewer than 419,000 fans, which means it had the largest ever crowd for a weekend sporting event in Australia.
Albert Park has been hosting the Australian Grand Prix since 1996, and since then, significant investments have been made, especially over the past two years – the circuit, fan experience and facilities have all been improved.
As for when next year’s Australian Grand Prix will take place, a final date will be provided once the 2023 F1 calendar is finalized.
“I am delighted to confirm that Melbourne and the Albert Park circuit will continue to be on the Formula 1 calendar until 2035. The race has always been a favorite for the fans, drivers and the teams and Melbourne is an incredible and vibrant international city that is a perfect match for our sport,” said F1 president and CEO, Stefano Domenicali.
This year’s race was held on April 10 and saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finish P1, followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in P2 and Mercedes-AMG's George Russell in P3. Daniel Ricciardo, the only Australian driver on the grid, finished a respectable sixth, which was a good result for him all things considered.
“This is a sensational announcement that is simply great for Melbourne and Victoria. It builds on our rich motor sport history as well as Melbourne’s love of big sporting events and provides aspiration to the next generation of Aussie racing stars,” stated Andrew Westacott, CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.
“We’re proud of our strong relationship with Formula 1 and together we will grow the sport in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Everyone at the Australian Grand Prix Corporation looks forward to taking the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to new levels over the course of the next 13 years.”
