Meet Tinmama, the Stunning 1940 Chevrolet Hot Rod Built From Scratch

When talking about hot rods based on vintage American cars, we usually think about 1930s Fords of the three- and five-window variety. But slightly newer, 1940s vehicles can also morph into stunning pieces of art on four wheels with the right mods. "Tinmama" is one of those cars.
The metallic green beauty you're looking at started life as a 1940 Chevrolet two-door sedan (most likely a Master Deluxe). And the fact that it looks notably different than its stock siblings is the result of a couple of years of hard work. And while it might look like it came out of a professional shop, this hot rod was actually built from scratch by one guy (for the most part).
Chopped and shaved, this Chevy had every single panel in its body either modified or redesigned. The fender-mounted headlamps were also removed in the process for a more streamlined look. And yes, they've been relocated behind the front grille, which keeps this hot rod is street legal.
The interior is just as spectacular as the exterior. It boasts a custom dashboard, hand-made seats, and door panels dressed in three-tone leather. And while some hot rods tend to be flashy, this Chevy is actually an impressively stylish proposition inside the cabin.
As you might have already guessed, the engine bay has nothing in common with the 1940s Master. Once powered by an overhead-valve inline-six, this Chevy now relies on a more modern V8. There's no info on power and torque, but the owner did say that the small block displaces 355 cubic inches (5.8 liters). That's not a lot compared to what we find in most modern hot rots, but boy, does it sound good when the gas pedal hits the floor.
Speaking of things that hit the floor, the Chevy sits really low when parked, but the air suspension will increase ground clearance to a more usable level for city driving.
So why does this hot rod go by the name "Tinmama," you ask? Well, the guy's shop is called Tinman Customs and he built this Chevy for his mother. An appropriate name and a wonderful idea. Check it out in the video below.
